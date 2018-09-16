Augusta Animal Clinic Celebrates Happy Cat Month in September 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cats are the stars this month because September is Happy Cat Month. This special designation was created by The CATalyst Council to remind cats' human companions to keep their cats happy and healthy. Happy Cat Month is a great time to review what your cats are eating and whether they've had a recent check-up with their vets. It's also a fun time for both cats and humans, a chance for people to reflect on the joy their cats bring to their lives and for cats and people to spend quality time together.

The CATalyst Council is dedicated to ensuring that all cats are well cared for and valued as the amazing companions they are. Augusta Animal Clinic of Northwest Indianapolis enthusiastically supports these goals. The clinic celebrates Happy Cat Month because it provides a much-needed reminder that cats, just like people, are healthiest when they get regular preventative medical care. Augusta Animal Clinic recommends that cat parents bring in their furry friends for a veterinarian wellness check-up once every year.

Dr. David Fenoglio, Augusta Animal Clinic's veterinarian, said, "Keeping your cat happy and healthy is your most important responsibility as a pet parent. This September, celebrate Happy Cat Month by checking your records to see when was the last time you brought your furry friend to the vet for a wellness check-up. If it's been more than a year, schedule an appointment now. Annual check-ups are crucial for spotting potential problems early, while they are still easy to take care of. A healthy cat is a happy cat, so give your cat the gift of health!"

"An annual check-up should include a complete physical exam," Dr. Fenoglio said, "from head to tail, including teeth and body cavities. Be sure to tell your veterinarian if you've noticed any changes, even small changes, in your cat's behavior since the last check-up. When the vet and the pet parent work together, the result is a happy and healthy cat!"

Augusta Animal Clinic, located at 4840 West 71st Street in Northwest Indianapolis, is a full-service animal hospital and clinic offering a complete range of services to provide comprehensive care for pets at every stage of their lives. The clinic provides a comfortable, calm, and kid-friendly atmosphere with the goal of making vet visits pleasant for everyone.