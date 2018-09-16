16/09/2018 12:00:00

Augusta Animal Clinic Celebrates Happy Cat Month in September 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cats are the stars this month because September is Happy Cat Month. This special designation was created by The CATalyst Council to remind cats' human companions to keep their cats happy and healthy. Happy Cat Month is a great time to review what your cats are eating and whether they've had a recent check-up with their vets. It's also a fun time for both cats and humans, a chance for people to reflect on the joy their cats bring to their lives and for cats and people to spend quality time together.

The CATalyst Council is dedicated to ensuring that all cats are well cared for and valued as the amazing companions they are. Augusta Animal Clinic of Northwest Indianapolis enthusiastically supports these goals. The clinic celebrates Happy Cat Month because it provides a much-needed reminder that cats, just like people, are healthiest when they get regular preventative medical care. Augusta Animal Clinic recommends that cat parents bring in their furry friends for a veterinarian wellness check-up once every year.  

Dr. David Fenoglio, Augusta Animal Clinic's veterinarian, said, "Keeping your cat happy and healthy is your most important responsibility as a pet parent. This September, celebrate Happy Cat Month by checking your records to see when was the last time you brought your furry friend to the vet for a wellness check-up. If it's been more than a year, schedule an appointment now. Annual check-ups are crucial for spotting potential problems early, while they are still easy to take care of. A healthy cat is a happy cat, so give your cat the gift of health!"

"An annual check-up should include a complete physical exam," Dr. Fenoglio said, "from head to tail, including teeth and body cavities. Be sure to tell your veterinarian if you've noticed any changes, even small changes, in your cat's behavior since the last check-up. When the vet and the pet parent work together, the result is a happy and healthy cat!"

Augusta Animal Clinic, located at 4840 West 71st Street in Northwest Indianapolis, is a full-service animal hospital and clinic offering a complete range of services to provide comprehensive care for pets at every stage of their lives. The clinic provides a comfortable, calm, and kid-friendly atmosphere with the goal of making vet visits pleasant for everyone.

Has it been more than a year since you brought your cat in for a check-up? If so, Happy Cat Month is a great time to take care of that important task. Call the Indianapolis Augusta Animal Clinic at (317) 291-4553 to make an appointment for a thorough wellness check-up or for any other care your furry friend may need, and both you and your cat will have a happy month!

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12:24
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
20
12 Sep
 
Baron84. Med dit køb i Bioporto i kurs 6,09, Matas i kurs +90, Bitcoin i 17.500 og Bavarian i +400, ..
19
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
14
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
12 Sep
VELO
  Nu syntes jeg det er interessant og se på hvad var årsagen til Envarsus ikke fik fuld godkendelse ..
14
10 Sep
BIOPOR
Lund - man skal gøre sig klart, at den har et stort potentiale, ligesom det skrives i analysen. Man..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13
15 Sep
BAVA
Baronen, du forklarer faktisk aldrig noget som helst. Du er mavefornemmelser og gætterier. Nul forkl..
11
15 Sep
DANSKE
Det du skriver er da voldsomt selvmodsigende. Muligt 6212 får ret, men indtil videre er de ikke ankl..
11
14 Sep
DANSKE
Man afventer en Rapport fra en anklaget virksomhed , en virksomhed som er under anklager for massiv ..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VBI Vaccines Responds to Unfounded Allegations in Globes Article
2
2018 Online Journalism Awards winners include The Washington Post, The Marshall Project and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting
3
BAK Partners with Lithium-ion Battery Technology Company Cadenza Innovation to Introduce Startup's "Supercell" Platform to China
4
Larson Electronics Releases 30-Foot Tool Tap Cord Reel with (4) 5-20R GFCI Receptacles
5
ALSTOM SA: World premiere: Alstom's hydrogen trains enter passenger service in Lower Saxony

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX CRON PVG OPK USAT and TRCO
18:15
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, PZZA, PM, and QRTEA
18:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
17:30
Avid and the Avid Customer Association Unveil 6th Annual Connect Conference and Launch Early Registration
16:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2011-2016 Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Trucks
16:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS
15:46
Smart helmets for smart heads
15:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE -- DEADLINE MONDAY for ACAD and FIZZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:01
ALSTOM SA: World premiere: Alstom's hydrogen trains enter passenger service in Lower Saxony

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 September 2018 20:49:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180914.6 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-16 21:49:14 - 2018-09-16 20:49:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY