16/09/2018 17:30:00

Avid and the Avid Customer Association Unveil 6th Annual Connect Conference and Launch Early Registration

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC (Hall 7, Stand B.55) – In collaboration with the Avid Customer Association (ACA), Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today unveiled the highly anticipated theme and program preview for Connect 2019, the powerful annual gathering of media and entertainment technology users and influencers. Guided by the mission for “Creating the Future,” Connect 2019 (April 6-7, 2019 at Aria Las Vegas, immediately preceding the NAB Show) will enable collaboration, learning, and interaction among the global community that creates and delivers TV, film and music.

Early registration for Connect 2019 is now open at https://www.avidconnect2019.com, providing a significant 25% savings through October 31, 2018. Simply by registering for the conference, participants will also earn their place in the ACA, which today gives a voice and proven influence to more than 30,000 members from every discipline and job level in content creation, production, management and delivery—from global media organization leaders to individuals just getting started on their careers.

The Connect tradition provides a forum unlike any other, emphasizing unparalleled access and discovery led by the individuals and organizations who are blazing new trails in video and audio production, post production, management, and delivery for the whole industry to adopt—while working to reach audiences everywhere and drive revenues from their content. Connect 2019 will draw on media’s top talent to deliver intimate technical, creative and business tutorials, panel sessions and real-world showcases. The 2019 conference program preview features a diverse agenda of critical topics such as:

  • The Direct-to-Consumer Opportunity—Expanding the market for premium sports

  • Rocket-fueled Storytelling—Technology for the next big bang for drama and sports producers

  • Editing without Boundaries—Virtualized, collaborative editing as a way to make projects more efficient and content more compelling

  • Complete Content Visibility—Eliminating siloes and establishing total visibility of all assets

  • Immersive Audio Mixing for Theaters and the Home

  • Next-Generation Media Workflows—Transformation in practice

Throughout Connect 2019, attendees will become better connected with each other and become fully prepared to ensure their success despite the challenges spurred by the evolving digital media landscape. Additionally, the ACA and Avid will reveal the 3rd Annual ACA Vote results, the most comprehensive survey of media and entertainment technology users, which identifies where this community needs to focus its efforts while also contributing to the ongoing dialogue between Avid and the ACA.

“Connect events are truly special moments, which in concert with ACA membership, map the way forward for individuals, teams and organizations alike, the majority of whom return year after year to connect, collaborate and be heard,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and President, Avid. “Avid and the ACA are designing Connect 2019 to help anyone in the community to take control and create our collective future and their own success in this era of digital media.”

In order to accelerate seamless collaboration and connectivity between key technologies and drive a more cohesive global media ecosystem from the camera and mic all the way through to consumers, the ACA provides a wide range of high-impact opportunities for vendors of all types to support the community and gain visibility as an official Connect 2019 sponsor. To explore, visit https://www.avidconnect2018.com/sponsors.

About the Avid Customer Association

Avid and its customers established the Avid Customer Association (ACA) to create the world’s most innovative and influential media technology community representing organizations and professionals from all levels of the industry. The ACA fosters deep collaboration between Avid and the people who are most passionate about capturing opportunities to thrive in the industry. Any professional working in media and entertainment can become an ACA member, which is free of charge for any qualified member of the community. Learn more at www.avidcustomerassociation.com.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on FacebookInstagram, TwitterYouTubeLinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2018 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, Artist, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, PlayMaker, Pro Tools, ScriptSync, PhraseFind, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contact:

Avid

Amy Paladino

amy.paladino@avid.com

+1-617-733-5121

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)  

Alex Humphries-French – UK

Tanya Roberts – USA                        

avid@rlyl.com 

Avid Technology, Inc. logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12:24
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
20
12 Sep
 
Baron84. Med dit køb i Bioporto i kurs 6,09, Matas i kurs +90, Bitcoin i 17.500 og Bavarian i +400, ..
19
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
15
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
12 Sep
VELO
  Nu syntes jeg det er interessant og se på hvad var årsagen til Envarsus ikke fik fuld godkendelse ..
14
10 Sep
BIOPOR
Lund - man skal gøre sig klart, at den har et stort potentiale, ligesom det skrives i analysen. Man..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13
15 Sep
BAVA
Baronen, du forklarer faktisk aldrig noget som helst. Du er mavefornemmelser og gætterier. Nul forkl..
11
15 Sep
DANSKE
Det du skriver er da voldsomt selvmodsigende. Muligt 6212 får ret, men indtil videre er de ikke ankl..
11
14 Sep
DANSKE
Man afventer en Rapport fra en anklaget virksomhed , en virksomhed som er under anklager for massiv ..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VBI Vaccines Responds to Unfounded Allegations in Globes Article
2
2018 Online Journalism Awards winners include The Washington Post, The Marshall Project and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting
3
BAK Partners with Lithium-ion Battery Technology Company Cadenza Innovation to Introduce Startup's "Supercell" Platform to China
4
Larson Electronics Releases 30-Foot Tool Tap Cord Reel with (4) 5-20R GFCI Receptacles
5
ALSTOM SA: World premiere: Alstom's hydrogen trains enter passenger service in Lower Saxony

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX CRON PVG OPK USAT and TRCO
18:15
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, PZZA, PM, and QRTEA
18:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
17:30
Avid and the Avid Customer Association Unveil 6th Annual Connect Conference and Launch Early Registration
16:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2011-2016 Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Trucks
16:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS
15:46
Smart helmets for smart heads
15:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE -- DEADLINE MONDAY for ACAD and FIZZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:01
ALSTOM SA: World premiere: Alstom's hydrogen trains enter passenger service in Lower Saxony

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 September 2018 20:48:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180914.6 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-16 21:48:33 - 2018-09-16 20:48:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY