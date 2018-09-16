16/09/2018 15:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE -- DEADLINE MONDAY for ACAD and FIZZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
15 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..
14 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE NVRO LCI CBS PZZA FIZZ CRON PM ..
14 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PM QRTEA LOGM NLSN ACAD RMTI TTPH FB..

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)

Class Period: April 29, 2016 - July 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/acadia?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug’s initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about ACADIA’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

National Beverage Corp.  (NASDAQ: FIZZ)

Class Period: July 17, 2014 - July 3, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/fizz-lawsuit?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: National Beverage Corp.  made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) National Beverage's sales claims and its supposed "proprietary techniques" lacked a verifiable basis; (2) the Company's Chairman and CEO engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, National Beverage's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  

On May 4, 2017, National Beverage issued a press release stating that it “employs methods that no other company does in this area—VPO (velocity per outlet) and VPC (velocity per capita).”  National Beverage asserted that it “utilize[s] two proprietary techniques to magnify these measures and this creates growth never before thought possible.” Then on June 26, 2018 the Wall Street Journal reported that National Beverage had declined to provide the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with requested sales figures to clarify their sales claims. Then on July 3, 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that two pilots had filed lawsuits alleging that National Beverage's CEO had sexually harassed them.

To learn more about the National Beverage Corp.  class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:00 ACAD
CLASS ACTION UPDATE -- DEADLINE MONDAY for ACAD and FIZZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Sep ACAD
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ACAD
14 Sep FB
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PM QRTEA LOGM NLSN ACAD RMTI TTPH FB GDS SKX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13 Sep ACAD
Investors: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)
13 Sep ACAD
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against National Beverage, ACADIA, and Vuzix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
13 Sep FB
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LCI, ACAD and FB
13 Sep ACAD
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:  Final Deadline Reminder for ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. Investors – ACAD
12 Sep FB
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ACAD and FB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Sep ACAD
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE NVRO PZZA ZN SBGI ACAD FIZZ TTPH FB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
08 Sep ACAD
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VBI Vaccines Responds to Unfounded Allegations in Globes Article
2
2018 Online Journalism Awards winners include The Washington Post, The Marshall Project and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting
3
BAK Partners with Lithium-ion Battery Technology Company Cadenza Innovation to Introduce Startup's "Supercell" Platform to China
4
Larson Electronics Releases 30-Foot Tool Tap Cord Reel with (4) 5-20R GFCI Receptacles
5
ALSTOM SA: World premiere: Alstom's hydrogen trains enter passenger service in Lower Saxony

Related stock quotes

Acadia Pharmaceuticals I.. 13.88 0.0% Stock price unchanged
National Beverage Corp 116.92 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX CRON PVG OPK USAT and TRCO
18:15
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, PZZA, PM, and QRTEA
18:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
17:30
Avid and the Avid Customer Association Unveil 6th Annual Connect Conference and Launch Early Registration
16:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2011-2016 Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Trucks
16:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS
15:46
Smart helmets for smart heads
15:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE -- DEADLINE MONDAY for ACAD and FIZZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:01
ALSTOM SA: World premiere: Alstom's hydrogen trains enter passenger service in Lower Saxony

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 September 2018 20:49:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180914.6 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-16 21:49:07 - 2018-09-16 20:49:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY