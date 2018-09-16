16/09/2018 18:00:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI

Related content
15 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
15 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
15 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Throughout the class period, Tesla, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) that Musk’s statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company’s Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) that the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Tesla’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the TSLA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tesla-inc-submission-form?wire=3

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)

Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Pinduoduo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company’s online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PDD lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 to March 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants issued false and misleading statements regarding Oracle’s cloud revenues and failed to disclose that these revenues were driven, at least in part, by improper, coercive sales practices, including: (1) threatening existing customers with “audits” of their use of Oracle’s non-cloud software licenses and levying expensive penalties against those customers, unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs; (2) decreasing customer support for certain Oracle on-premises or hardware systems, in an effort to drive customers away from such systems and into cloud-based systems; and (3) strong-arming customers by threatening to raise the cost of legacy database licenses dramatically if the customers choose another cloud provider.

Get additional information about the ORCL lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/oracle-corporation?wire=3

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)

Class Period: March 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

The complaint alleges LogMeIn, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

Get additional information about the LOGM lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 to July 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Throughout the class period, Nielsen Holdings plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen disregarded its readiness for and the true risks of privacy related regulations and policies including the European General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) Nielsen's financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously disclosed and privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; and (3) access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and Nielsen clients.

Get additional information about the NLSN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/nielsen-holdings-plc?wire=3

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)

Class Period: February 22, 2017 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the merger of Tribune Media Company and Sinclair was not in compliance with FCC rules and regulations; (ii) Sinclair was not using its best efforts to eliminate any impediment to regulatory approval; (iii) Sinclair was engaging in non-arm’s length transactions with buyers connected to Sinclair’s controlling shareholders in order to skirt FCC ownership rules; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.  

On May 8, 2017, Sinclair announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the issued outstanding shares of Tribune. On August 3, 2017, Sinclair filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information and documentary material pertaining to the agreement. Then on August 9, 2018, Tribune said it had terminated the deal and was suing Sinclair for breach of contract following the FCC’s determination that Sinclair failed to fully disclose material information about the merger.

Get additional information about the SBGI lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/sinclair-broadcast-group-inc?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
14 Sep
TSLA
Utroligt med Henrik Fisker, jeg gik i klasse med ham i folkeskolen og der var ingen, absolut ingen, ..
2
14 Sep
TSLA
Forskerne holder klogeligt kortene tæt til kroppen. Det er næsten ikke til at støve op hvad de brygg..
1
14 Sep
TSLA
@kite: DR1 texttv side 157: Volvo har grønt lys til selvkørende biler i Göteborg-området. Har en sva..
1
14 Sep
TSLA
Talata - jeg tvivler stærkt på, at hverken væske som Natrium vil være inkluderet i nogen form for fr..
1
14 Sep
TSLA
Om Sodium Metal batteri er i Solid state gruppen, ved jeg ikke. Kan huske Natrium fra skolen, hvor l..
1
14 Sep
TSLA
Vis mig de solid state batterier først. Henrik har brændt mange investorer af med sin Karma. Ikke en..
1

Regulatory news

18:00 ORCL
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
15 Sep ORCL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Oracle Corporation – ORCL
14 Sep HMNY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ORCL and HMNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA LCI CBS ORCL LOGM NLSN ZN RMTI HMNY SKX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Sep ORCL
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
07 Sep ORCL
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Oracle Corporation Investors
07 Sep HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVRO, ORCL, MRCY, HMNY and SKX
07 Sep ORCL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action Against Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018
06 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS ORCL PZZA MRCY FIZZ HMNY SKX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
05 Sep ORCL
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ORCL, NLSN and MD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VBI Vaccines Responds to Unfounded Allegations in Globes Article
2
2018 Online Journalism Awards winners include The Washington Post, The Marshall Project and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting
3
BAK Partners with Lithium-ion Battery Technology Company Cadenza Innovation to Introduce Startup's "Supercell" Platform to China
4
Larson Electronics Releases 30-Foot Tool Tap Cord Reel with (4) 5-20R GFCI Receptacles
5
ALSTOM SA: World premiere: Alstom's hydrogen trains enter passenger service in Lower Saxony

Related stock quotes

Oracle Corporation 49.25 0.6% Stock price increasing
Tesla Inc 295.20 0.0% Stock price unchanged
LogMein Inc 84.95 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Nielsen N.V. Ordinary Sh.. 27.35 3.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX CRON PVG OPK USAT and TRCO
18:15
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, PZZA, PM, and QRTEA
18:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
17:30
Avid and the Avid Customer Association Unveil 6th Annual Connect Conference and Launch Early Registration
16:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2011-2016 Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Trucks
16:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS
15:46
Smart helmets for smart heads
15:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE -- DEADLINE MONDAY for ACAD and FIZZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:01
ALSTOM SA: World premiere: Alstom's hydrogen trains enter passenger service in Lower Saxony

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 September 2018 20:48:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180914.6 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-16 21:48:52 - 2018-09-16 20:48:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY