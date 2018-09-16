16/09/2018 16:00:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS

Related content
15 Sep - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a S..
15 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
15 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..
Related debate
02 Sep - 
Ja og flopper det fase 3 forsøg, sidder han med endnu e..
02 Sep - 
thch bliver du aldrig træt af taber aktier ? ? ? ? ? Ko..
01 Sep - 
Du vrøvler hvis lige nu, og blander 2 aliaser sammen. E..

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN)

Class Period: March 12, 2018 to July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Throughout the class period, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 27, 2018, Zion issued a statement on Twitter, denying an allegation on the social media platform that there was an SEC investigation of the Company underway. On May 30, 2018, the Company tweeted "There is no SEC investigation into Zion Oil & Gas, Inc." Then on July 11, 2018, Zion announced it had received a subpoena from the SEC to produce documents as part of a fact-finding inquiry. Following this news, shares of Zion fell 11% to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.

Get additional information about the ZN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 to June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Rockwell Medical, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Rockwell was aware that The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell’s proposal for separate reimbursement for the drug Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in the first quarter 2018 10-Q are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell’s internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Defendant Chioini withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell’s auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of the Board; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the RMTI lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial's primary endpoints; (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial's primary endpoints; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Tetraphase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the TTPH lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Class Period: August 15, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Throughout the class period, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Helios was touting MoviePass’ valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass’ business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants’ actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Helios’ business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the HMNY lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 to July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, GDS Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) the Company has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's statements about GDS' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the GDS lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:00 HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS
14 Sep HMNY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ORCL and HMNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA LCI CBS ORCL LOGM NLSN ZN RMTI HMNY SKX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
09 Sep HMNY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMTI, ABBV and HMNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
07 Sep HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVRO, ORCL, MRCY, HMNY and SKX
06 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS ORCL PZZA MRCY FIZZ HMNY SKX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
04 Sep HMNY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GLNCY and HMNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
02 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GLNCY FB HMNY GDS NLSN LOGM AMPE NVRO LCI CBS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
31 Aug HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FIZZ, HMNY and ZN
27 Aug HMNY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HMNY and GDS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VBI Vaccines Responds to Unfounded Allegations in Globes Article
2
2018 Online Journalism Awards winners include The Washington Post, The Marshall Project and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting
3
BAK Partners with Lithium-ion Battery Technology Company Cadenza Innovation to Introduce Startup's "Supercell" Platform to China
4
Larson Electronics Releases 30-Foot Tool Tap Cord Reel with (4) 5-20R GFCI Receptacles
5
ALSTOM SA: World premiere: Alstom's hydrogen trains enter passenger service in Lower Saxony

Related stock quotes

Helios and Matheson Anal.. 0.0214 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Tetraphase Pharmaceutica.. 3.070 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Zion Oil & Gas Inc 1.130 6.6% Stock price increasing
Rockwell Medical Inc 4.140 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SKX CRON PVG OPK USAT and TRCO
18:15
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, PZZA, PM, and QRTEA
18:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
17:30
Avid and the Avid Customer Association Unveil 6th Annual Connect Conference and Launch Early Registration
16:00
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2011-2016 Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Trucks
16:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS
15:46
Smart helmets for smart heads
15:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE -- DEADLINE MONDAY for ACAD and FIZZ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:01
ALSTOM SA: World premiere: Alstom's hydrogen trains enter passenger service in Lower Saxony

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 September 2018 20:48:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180914.6 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-16 21:48:44 - 2018-09-16 20:48:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY