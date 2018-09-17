17/09/2018 07:45:17

Amer Sports: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Amer Sports Corporation                                                 

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

September 17, 2018 at 9:45 a.m.

Amer Sports: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Amer Sports Corporation has received a notification from AXA S.A. (city and country of residence: Paris, France) on September 14, 2018, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Markets Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the notification, the total proportion of AXA S.A. of the total number of Amer Sports Corporation's shares and voting rights decreased below five (5) per cent on September 12, 2018.

Total positions of AXA S.A. according to the notification:

 

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 4.83% 0.04% 4.87% 116,517,285
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.73% 0.33% 5.06% 116,517,285

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

 A. Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5)

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct

(SMA 9:5)

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009000285   5,630,531   4.83%
SUBTOTAL A 5,630,531  4.83%

B. Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/

Conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

CFD     Cash settlement 43,140 0.04%
      SUBTOTAL B 43,140 0.04%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both

AXA S.A. 4.83% 0.04% 4.87%

For further information, please contact:

Samppa Seppälä, Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 568 0533

Amer Sports Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Amer Sports Oyj via Globenewswire

