Beyoncé Set to Perform at City of Hope Gala

It is Her First Solo Performance After

This Summer’s Hugely Successful OTRII Stadium Tour

in Europe and North America

Global Icon Joins JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams to Honor

Warner/Chappell Music Chairman and CEO Jon Platt

on October 11 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was announced today that global icon Beyoncé will perform at the City of Hope gala on October 11 in Los Angeles. This will mark her first solo performance following the successful run of the biggest tour of the summer, with JAY-Z. OTRII stadium tour started in Cardiff, UK in June and is scheduled to wrap on October 4 in Seattle, Washington.

City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, is honoring Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Warner/Chappell Music, with its prestigious Spirit of Life® award. Platt has worked with Beyoncé since 2005.

Inspired by the guiding humanitarian principles of City of Hope and motivated by the institution's commitment to innovative medical research and compassionate patient care, a group of key industry executives founded the charity’s Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group in 1973. In its 45-year history, the group has raised more than $118 million for City of Hope and has honored some of the most important figures in the music and entertainment industry.

The evening’s host will be producer/entertainer Pharrell Williams and JAY-Z , multi-Grammy winner/entrepreneur, will present the award to Platt.

“Beyoncé agreed to perform without a moment’s hesitation, and that wasn’t just for me,” said Jon Platt. “She wanted to be part of our celebration for the patients, doctors, scientists, and nurses who make City of Hope a place where miracles can happen. That’s what makes her a cultural icon. She’s not only a genius, in a class of her own, but she has phenomenal heart and soul, and she knows how to use them. This event is going to be one for the ages.”

“I am happy to be in a room that celebrates Jon and the important work he does behind the scenes,” said Beyoncé. “City of Hope has done much needed research and has provided quality care for patients for over a hundred years. I am honored to be a part of an event that represents an organization that works so tirelessly caring for others first and foremost.”

Each year City of Hope recognizes a philanthropic leader whose work has fundamentally impacted music, film or overall entertainment. The coveted Spirit of Life® award is its highest honor. Jon Platt joins an impressive list of past honorees including Mo Ostin, Clive Davis, Quincy Jones, Frances W. Preston, Shelli and Irving Azoff, Edgar Bronfman Jr., Doug Morris, and Sir Lucian Grainge.

For more information about donating to City of Hope and purchasing tickets to the upcoming gala dinner, please visit CityofHope.org/mfei-spirit .

For accompanying image, click here .

About Jon Platt

Jon Platt is chairman and chief executive officer of Warner/Chappell Music, the longest-standing major music publishing company in the world. Over the course of an extraordinary career — beginning as a teenaged DJ in Denver, climbing the ranks at EMI Music Publishing, joining Warner/Chappell in 2012, and rising to his current post in 2015 — Platt has championed everyone from JAY-Z to Beyoncé, from Kanye West to Drake, from Usher to Rihanna, and from Brandy to Janet Jackson.

For more than two decades, Platt has demonstrated a gift for recognizing great songwriters early and providing the environment for their creativity to flourish over long, successful careers. He is also well known as an influential advocate for songwriters’ rights and an inspiring mentor for the next generation of executives.

Under Platt’s global leadership, Warner/Chappell’s “focus on putting songwriters first is putting Warner/Chappell first.” The accomplishments of its songwriters have earned the company many top industry accolades, including Publisher of the Year at BMI’s Pop Awards and R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, and all four of ASCAP’s most prestigious honors: the Pop, Rhythm & Soul, Latin and, for five years running, the Country Awards. The company has broken records and made impressive market share gains in territories around the world, including being named the No.1 music publisher in Billboard’s quarterly airplay rankings.

Platt has served as vice chairman of the board of directors for the MusiCares Foundation and sits on the boards of the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, the Motown Museum and the Living Legends Foundation. His family actively supports the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — where Platt’s wife, Angie, serves on the JDRF Los Angeles Chapter Board of Directors and the international board of directors. In 2005, he launched the Big Jon Platt Scholarship Program, annually awarding three high school students from his hometown with college scholarships.

Platt has been featured on the Ebony Power 100 list and was named BRE Magazine’s “Man of the Year.” He has received the Visionary Award at the SESAC Pop Music Awards and been honored as the Music Visionary of the Year by the UJA-Federation of New York. In 2017, he was presented with Morehouse College’s Candle Award in Music, Business and Entertainment, the same year as Usher and Tyler Perry.

About City of Hope’s Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group

Recent past honorees include Coran Capshaw, founder of Red Light Management; Joel A. Katz, chair of Global Entertainment and Media Practice of Greenberg Traurig; Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Music Group; Frances W. Preston, former president and chief executive officer of BMI Music; Lia Vollack, president of Columbia Live Stage; Shelli and Irving Azoff, chairman and chief executive officer of Azoff MSG Entertainment; Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Apple's Internet Software Services; Rob Light, head of the music department, partner and managing director of Creative Artists Agency; and Doug Morris, former chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only 49 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope is located in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with locations throughout Southern California. It is ranked as one of "America's Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone marrow transplantation , diabetes and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs based on technology developed at the institution.

For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or Instagram .

