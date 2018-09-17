Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) (formerly BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BZNE)) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against shareholders Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) and of Cocrystal’s predecessor, BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc (BZNE). Our investigation concerns allegations that Cocrystal and BioZone may have issued materially misleading information to investors.

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against former officers of BioZone as well as other individuals and corporations, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The SEC complaint alleges that defendants were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes . . . from 2013 through 2018” in the stock of three public companies, including BioZone, that, “while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.”

On this news, Cocrystal’s share price fell over 14%, closing at $3.20 on September 7, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cocrystal shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

For additional information concerning our investigation into Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/cocrystal/.

