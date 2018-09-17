18/09/2018 00:19:59

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of FCB Financial Holdings, KMG Chemicals, and Zoe’s Kitchen on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of FCB Financial Holdings, KMG Chemicals, Inc., and Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB)

Buyer: Synovus Financial Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 24, 2018 and valued at approximately $2.9 billion, FCB stockholders will receive 1.055 shares of Synovus for each share of FCB common stock owned.  Our investigation concerns whether FCB’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Synovus.

To learn more about the FCB Financial investigation go to: https://bespc.com/fcb/.

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG)

Buyer: Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 15, 2018 and valued at approximately $1.6 billion, KMG stockholders will receive $55.65 and 0.20 shares of Cabot Microelectronics for each share of KMG common stock owned.  Our investigation concerns whether KMG’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Cabot Microelectronics.

To learn more about the KMG investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/kmg/.

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (ZOES)

Buyer: Cava Group

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 17, 2018 and valued at approximately $300 million, Zoe’s stockholders will receive $12.75 for each share of their Zoe’s common stock.  Our investigation concerns whether Zoe’s board of directors failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible price for its stockholders before entering into a definitive agreement with Cava Group.

To learn more about the Zoe’s Kitchen investigation go to: https://bespc.com/zoes/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

 

