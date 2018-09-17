CGG: Conducts Innovative Rich-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey NW of Shetland

Related content CGG: to Apply for the Delisting of its American Deposit.. CGG: Develops a Centre for Advanced Imaging for PETRONA.. CGG : CGG Announces its 2018 Second Quarter Results

CGG Conducts Innovative Rich-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey NW of Shetland

Paris, France - September 17, 2018

CGG has commenced acquisition of a high-density, rich-azimuth, towed-streamer multi-client survey in the UK West Shetland Basin. The 3,600 sq km survey has received strong industry support and been designed in collaboration with major international oil companies. It focuses on delivering high-resolution seismic data in a prospective but underexplored area north-west of the Shetland Isles over the northern part of the Rona Ridge. A fast-track PreSDM data set will be available in Q1 2019.

The innovative acquisition geometry is designed to image multiple targets from shallow Tertiary and Cretaceous plays to complex fractured Devono-Carboniferous reservoirs by undershooting the volcanic intrusions and shallow unconformities present in the area. Two vessels, the Oceanic Vega and the Geo Caribbean, are being deployed. Each vessel operates triple sources using simultaneous source technology.

The data will be processed in depth using CGG's state-of-the-art broadband imaging technology, including advanced de-blending and Full-Waveform Inversion velocity modeling. The final data will be available in mid-2019.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG said: "This survey is another example of CGG working closely with clients to deliver the best possible subsurface images in a cost-effective and timely manner. Until now, oil and gas companies interested in the exploration potential of this part of the West Shetland Basin have lacked high-quality seismic data. We expect our new rich-azimuth images to reveal an unprecedented level of detail in this exciting frontier area."

About CGG

CGG (

www.cgg.com

) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary business divisions of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,300 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN:

0013181864

) and the New York Stock Exchange (in the form of American Depositary Shares. NYSE: CGG).

Contacts

Group Communications Christophe Barnini Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11 E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com Investor Relations Catherine Leveau Tel: +33 1 64 47 34 89 E-mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

Attachment