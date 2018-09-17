17/09/2018 06:31:18

CGG: Conducts Innovative Rich-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey NW of Shetland

Related content
11 Sep - 
CGG: to Apply for the Delisting of its American Deposit..
03 Sep - 
CGG: Develops a Centre for Advanced Imaging for PETRONA..
02 Aug - 
CGG : CGG Announces its 2018 Second Quarter Results

CGG Conducts Innovative Rich-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey NW of Shetland

                                               

Paris, France - September 17, 2018

CGG has commenced acquisition of a high-density, rich-azimuth, towed-streamer multi-client survey in the UK West Shetland Basin. The 3,600 sq km survey has received strong industry support and been designed in collaboration with major international oil companies. It focuses on delivering high-resolution seismic data in a prospective but underexplored area north-west of the Shetland Isles over the northern part of the Rona Ridge. A fast-track PreSDM data set will be available in Q1 2019.

The innovative acquisition geometry is designed to image multiple targets from shallow Tertiary and Cretaceous plays to complex fractured Devono-Carboniferous reservoirs by undershooting the volcanic intrusions and shallow unconformities present in the area. Two vessels, the Oceanic Vega and the Geo Caribbean, are being deployed. Each vessel operates triple sources using simultaneous source technology.

The data will be processed in depth using CGG's state-of-the-art broadband imaging technology, including advanced de-blending and Full-Waveform Inversion velocity modeling. The final data will be available in mid-2019.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG said: "This survey is another example of CGG working closely with clients to deliver the best possible subsurface images in a cost-effective and timely manner. Until now, oil and gas companies interested in the exploration potential of this part of the West Shetland Basin have lacked high-quality seismic data. We expect our new rich-azimuth images to reveal an unprecedented level of detail in this exciting frontier area."

About CGG

CGG (

www.cgg.com

) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary business divisions of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,300 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN:

0013181864

) and the New York Stock Exchange (in the form of American Depositary Shares. NYSE: CGG).

Contacts

Group Communications 

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

 

Investor Relations

Catherine Leveau

Tel: +33 1 64 47 34 89

E-mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

 

      
    
    
 

Attachment

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:31 CGG
CGG: Conducts Innovative Rich-Azimuth Multi-Client Survey NW of Shetland
11 Sep CGG
CGG: to Apply for the Delisting of its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange and Deregistration with the Securities and Exchange Commission
03 Sep CGG
CGG: Develops a Centre for Advanced Imaging for PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd
02 Aug CGG
CGG : CGG Announces its 2018 Second Quarter Results
26 Jul CGG
CGG: announces the Appointment of Yuri Baidoukov as Group CFO
10 Jul CGG
CGG: announces its 2nd quarter 2018 results on Thursday August 2nd, 2018
14 Jun CGG
CGG: GeoSoftware Increases E&P Efficiency and Effectiveness with Machine Learning and Cloud-Ready Applications
14 Jun CGG
CGG: Delivers Final PSTM Products for Dunquin Multi-Client Survey in Ireland's Porcupine Basin
13 Jun CGG
CGG: Completes Mozambique Multi-Client Survey in Zambezi Delta
12 Jun CGG
CGG: Sercel Extends Capability of 508XT Seismic Acquisition System to Transition Zones

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, PZZA, PM, and QRTEA
3
BeiGene Announces Oral Data Presentations at Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
4
ALSTOM SA: World premiere: Alstom's hydrogen trains enter passenger service in Lower Saxony
5
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2011-2016 Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Trucks

Related stock quotes

CGG 2.560 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:43
Net Asset Value(s)
08:43
Net Asset Value(s)
08:42
Net Asset Value(s)
08:42
Net Asset Value(s)
08:42
Net Asset Value(s)
08:41
Net Asset Value(s)
08:40
Net Asset Value(s)
08:40
Net Asset Value(s)
08:40
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 September 2018 09:07:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180914.6 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-17 10:07:22 - 2018-09-17 09:07:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY