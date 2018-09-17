17/09/2018 17:43:00

Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

Related content
14 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Sep - 
Holding(s) in Company
13 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 17

This announcement replaces an announcement made earlier today with respect to the Company's purchase of shares into Treasury. The correct number of shares has been updated from 25,000 to 25,500.

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 September 2018 the Company bought into Treasury 25,500 of its own shares at a price of 151 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 135,281,195 of which 880,500 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 135,281,195.

The above figure (135,281,195) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846

17 September 2018

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:43 E:FJV
Correction : Transaction in Own Shares
14 Sep E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Sep E:FJV
Holding(s) in Company
13 Sep E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Sep E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Sep E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Sep E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Sep E:FJV
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Sep E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)
06 Sep E:FJV
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
BeiGene Announces Oral Data Presentations at Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
2
Olymp Capital Announces Investment in Nodle.io, Largest Crowdsourced IoT Network
3
Vancouver, Canada entrepreneur creating Hollywood buzz with made-in-Vancouver, beauty product
4
Highwoods Reports No Damage From Hurricane Florence
5
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Hazardous Area LED Inspection Light with 50 Foot Manual Crank Reel

Related stock quotes

Fidelity Japanese Values.. 151.40 -0.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:30
County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Exchange Offer for its Subordinated Notes
18:29
BIC : Trading in own shares from 10 to 14 September 2018
18:16
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza to Open Second Oklahoma City Location Thursday, September 20th
18:15
AK Steel Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Release Date
18:00
ICMI Announces the Honorees for the Inaugural ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers List
18:00
Beyoncé Set to Perform at City of Hope Gala
18:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA PDD LCI CBS ORCL SBGI HMNY PVG OPK USAT TRCO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
17:59
Metallic Minerals Makes Multiple Vein Discoveries in New Mineralized Zones at the McKay Hill Project, Yukon Territory
17:58
MYnd Analytics Announces Nationwide Expansion of Telepsychiatry & Telebehavioral Health Services for Leading EAP Provider Claremont Behavioral Services

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 September 2018 19:01:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180917.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-17 20:01:51 - 2018-09-17 19:01:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY