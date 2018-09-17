Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

This announcement replaces an announcement made earlier today with respect to the Company's purchase of shares into Treasury. The correct number of shares has been updated from 25,000 to 25,500. FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES The Board of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 September 2018 the Company bought into Treasury 25,500 of its own shares at a price of 151 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 135,281,195 of which 880,500 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 135,281,195.

The above figure (135,281,195) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846

17 September 2018