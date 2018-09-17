Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Nordea Bank due to merger with Nordea Bank Abp (107/18)

The board of directors of Nordea Bank and a newly established Finnish subsidiary, Nordea Bank Abp, on 25 October, 2017 signed a joint merger plan whereas the shareholders of Nordea Bank AB and Nordea Bank AB FDR are entitled to one (1) new share of the Nordea Bank Abp for each share owned in the Nordea Bank AB and Nordea Bank AB FDR. The Merger is expected to be completed on October 1, 2018.

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of existing options, futures and forwards in Nordea Bank AB (NDA) as well as options and forwards in Nordea Bank AB FDR (NDA1V3).

For further information please find the attached file.