17/09/2018 17:46:02

Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Nordea Bank due to merger with Nordea Bank Abp (107/18)

The board of directors of Nordea Bank and a newly established Finnish subsidiary, Nordea Bank Abp, on 25 October, 2017 signed a joint merger plan whereas the shareholders of Nordea Bank AB and Nordea Bank AB FDR are entitled to one (1) new share of the Nordea Bank Abp for each share owned in the Nordea Bank AB and Nordea Bank AB FDR. The Merger is expected to be completed on October 1, 2018. 

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of existing options, futures and forwards in Nordea Bank AB (NDA) as well as options and forwards in Nordea Bank AB FDR (NDA1V3).

For further information please find the attached file.

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

