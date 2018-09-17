17/09/2018 18:00:00

ICMI Announces the Honorees for the Inaugural ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers List

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), the authority on contact center excellence, today announces the honorees for the inaugural ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers list. The 2018 ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers list honors emerging leaders and innovators in the customer experience and contact center space and consists of hardworking, creative individuals who are inspiring excellence, motivating peers and shaping the future of customer service. This year’s honorees will be celebrated at the ICMI Contact Center Demo Rockstar Party, taking place November 13, 2018. To register for ICMI Contact Center Demo 2018, please visit: icmi.com/Contact-Center-Demo-Conference

To learn more about the ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers list, please visit:

ubm.io/2018-MoversShakers

“The Movers & Shakers list was created to recognize those in the industry that are going above and beyond to improve customer experience,” said Erica Marois, Content Manger, ICMI. “Throughout the year, these honorees work tirelessly to ensure that their customers are put first, and we are thrilled to highlight their hard work and commitment to customer service excellence.”

This year’s Movers & Shakers were nominated by their peers or colleagues. The ICMI content team then reviewed applications and evaluated them based on a list of required criteria for each category.

2018 ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers:

Customer Experience Leaders

  • Nate Brown, Director of Customer Experience, UL

  • Holly Hacker, Director, Brand and Customer Experience, Vitamix Corporation

  • Vidya Ravichandran, President, GlowTouch Technologies

  • Sean Kendall, Director of Customer Experience, TetraVX

  • Milin Mathur, Director, Customer Support & Service Platforms, Pearson

  • Heidi Rote, Director, North America Sales Center, Jenny Craig USA

  • Debra Shirk, Treasury Services Manager, Wells Fargo Treasury Management Client Delivery

  • Michelle Williams, Head of Consumer Care, Dorel

Frontline Employees

  • Heather Enloe, Customer Advocacy Coordinator, Gopher Sport

  • Lindsey Fischer, Technical Support Analyst, Lithium Technologies

  • Annie Jessop, Expert Advisor, Gopher Sport

  • Desiree LaFontaine, Expert Advisor, Gopher Sport

  • Nicole Moore, Customer Advocacy Coordinator, Gopher Sport

  • Jenny Reid, Customer Advocacy Coordinator, Gopher Sport

  • Ashley Sands, Customer Advocacy Coordinator, Gopher Sport

  • Chelsie Zinken, Treasury Services Associate, Wells Fargo Treasury Management Client Delivery

Contact Center Training Professionals

  • Omar Garcia, Treasury Services Manager, Wells Fargo Treasury Management Client Delivery

  • Sarah Gibart, Customer Service Supervisor, Education and Quality, Gopher Sport

  • Sheri Kendall-duPont, Manager of Training, FCR

  • Chelsey Johnson, Education and Quality Administrator, Gopher Sport

Contact Center Workforce Managers

  • Chris Hanna, Technical Advisory Team Manager, StarTech.com

  • Ann Ringhofer, Customer Service Supervisor, Workforce Management, Gopher Sport

  • Jeremy Ropp, Workforce Analyst, National Notary Association

  • Dustin Snidow, Workforce Management Administrator, Gopher Sport

  • Nick Solomon, Senior Manager, Workforce Optimization, Hulu

    • Technology Leaders

    • Chris Bauserman, VP of Product & Segment Marketing, NICE inContact

    • Conner Burt, COO, Lessonly

    • Stephen Pappas, SVP North America Operations, Panviva

    • Max Yoder, CEO, Lessonly

    Customer Hero of the Year Finalists

    Nominees in this category have been narrowed down to a group of finalists. The ICMI audience will select the winner, who will be announced at ICMI Contact Center Demo 2018.

    • Rosie Kozlowski, Manager, Customer Solutions and Appeals, hellofurther.com

    • Angie Ridgeway, Customer Success Manager, UBM

    • Josh Williams, Resolution Manager, Wells Fargo Treasury Management Client Delivery

    About ICMI  

    The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading provider of comprehensive resources for global customer management professionals who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center, from frontline agents to executives. As the voice of the contact center profession, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources since 1985. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.

    To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com

    Heather Donner

    ICMI PR

    ICMIPR@UBM.com

    415-947-6109

    ICMImoversAndShakers.png

