ICMI Announces the Honorees for the Inaugural ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers List

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) , the authority on contact center excellence, today announces the honorees for the inaugural ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers list. The 2018 ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers list honors emerging leaders and innovators in the customer experience and contact center space and consists of hardworking, creative individuals who are inspiring excellence, motivating peers and shaping the future of customer service. This year’s honorees will be celebrated at the ICMI Contact Center Demo Rockstar Party, taking place November 13, 2018. To register for ICMI Contact Center Demo 2018, please visit: icmi.com/Contact-Center-Demo-Conference

“The Movers & Shakers list was created to recognize those in the industry that are going above and beyond to improve customer experience,” said Erica Marois, Content Manger, ICMI. “Throughout the year, these honorees work tirelessly to ensure that their customers are put first, and we are thrilled to highlight their hard work and commitment to customer service excellence.”

This year’s Movers & Shakers were nominated by their peers or colleagues. The ICMI content team then reviewed applications and evaluated them based on a list of required criteria for each category.

2018 ICMI Customer Experience Movers & Shakers:

Customer Experience Leaders

Nate Brown, Director of Customer Experience, UL

Holly Hacker, Director, Brand and Customer Experience, Vitamix Corporation

Vidya Ravichandran, President, GlowTouch Technologies

Sean Kendall, Director of Customer Experience, TetraVX

Milin Mathur, Director, Customer Support & Service Platforms, Pearson

Heidi Rote, Director, North America Sales Center, Jenny Craig USA

Debra Shirk, Treasury Services Manager, Wells Fargo Treasury Management Client Delivery

Michelle Williams, Head of Consumer Care, Dorel

Frontline Employees

Heather Enloe, Customer Advocacy Coordinator, Gopher Sport

Lindsey Fischer, Technical Support Analyst, Lithium Technologies

Annie Jessop, Expert Advisor, Gopher Sport

Desiree LaFontaine, Expert Advisor, Gopher Sport

Nicole Moore, Customer Advocacy Coordinator, Gopher Sport

Jenny Reid, Customer Advocacy Coordinator, Gopher Sport

Ashley Sands, Customer Advocacy Coordinator, Gopher Sport

Chelsie Zinken, Treasury Services Associate, Wells Fargo Treasury Management Client Delivery

Contact Center Training Professionals

Omar Garcia, Treasury Services Manager, Wells Fargo Treasury Management Client Delivery

Sarah Gibart, Customer Service Supervisor, Education and Quality, Gopher Sport

Sheri Kendall-duPont, Manager of Training, FCR

Chelsey Johnson, Education and Quality Administrator, Gopher Sport

Contact Center Workforce Managers

Chris Hanna, Technical Advisory Team Manager, StarTech.com

Ann Ringhofer, Customer Service Supervisor, Workforce Management, Gopher Sport

Jeremy Ropp, Workforce Analyst, National Notary Association

Dustin Snidow, Workforce Management Administrator, Gopher Sport

Nick Solomon, Senior Manager, Workforce Optimization, Hulu

Technology Leaders

Chris Bauserman, VP of Product & Segment Marketing, NICE inContact

Conner Burt, COO, Lessonly

Stephen Pappas, SVP North America Operations, Panviva

Max Yoder, CEO, Lessonly

Customer Hero of the Year Finalists

Nominees in this category have been narrowed down to a group of finalists. The ICMI audience will select the winner, who will be announced at ICMI Contact Center Demo 2018.

Rosie Kozlowski, Manager, Customer Solutions and Appeals, hellofurther.com

Angie Ridgeway, Customer Success Manager, UBM

Josh Williams, Resolution Manager, Wells Fargo Treasury Management Client Delivery

