Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Appointment of Pawel Kalinski and Inge Marie Svane to Scientific Advisory Board

Press Release

17 September 2018

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today the appointment of leading oncology experts to its Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of Pawel Kalinski, MD, PhD, Vice Chair for Translational Research within the Department of Medicine at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Inge Marie Svane, MD, PhD, Professor, Head of the Clinical Cancer Research programme, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Copenhagen, Director, Centre for Cancer Immunotherapy (CCIT), and consultant in Oncology, Herlev University Hospital. Both Scientific Advisory Board members will serve as a strategic resource to Immunicum as the company continues to advance the clinical development of its lead product, ilixadencel.

"We are honored to have such highly specialized experts in the field of immuno-oncology and cell therapy join our Scientific Advisory Board and provide added guidance on our clinical strategy," said Peter Suenaert, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Immunicum. "We look forward to collaborating with Pawel and Inge Marie as we continue to advance the development of ilixadencel with the goal for it to be included as a key component in future combination treatments for solid tumors."

"Having developed multiple investigator-sponsored INDs that cover dendritic cell therapies and different forms of modulation of tumor microenvironments, I am pleased to contribute my expertise as Immunicum seeks to harness and apply the therapeutic potential of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells in patients with cancer," said Pawel Kalinski, who is also Director of Cancer Vaccine and Dendritic Cell Therapies within Roswell Park's Center for Immunotherapy.

"Immunicum has developed a very unique and promising approach that stands out in the expanding field of immuno-oncology combination therapies and I am impressed with the clinical data the company has generated so far. Having had the experience of developing a range of immunotherapeutic strategies for a broad spectrum of cancer indications and advancing them through Phase I to III clinical trials, I am eager to support Immunicum's Scientific Advisory Board in actualizing the full, fundamental potential in the company's lead product candidate and pipeline," added Inge Marie Svane.

Pawel Kalinski is a distinguished MD/PhD researcher with over 30 years of experience in the field of tumor immunology. Dr. Kalinski's research focuses on cell therapies and the manipulation of tumor microenvironments with a strong focus on the biology of dendritic cells, T cells and tumor microenvironment-associated myeloid cells. Currently, Pawel holds the positions of Vice Chair for Translational Research, Department of Medicine; Director of Cancer Vaccine and Dendritic Cell Therapies, Center for Immunotherapy; Professor of Oncology; and Co-Leader, Tumor Immunology & Immunotherapy (TII) CCSG Program, at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY, USA. His research has been featured in over 120 international publications. Dr. Kalinski is also a member of several prestigious organizations including the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, American Association for Cancer Research, American Society for Clinical Investigation and the American Association of Immunologists and is a member of the editorial board of leading publications in the immuno-oncology field such as OncoImmunology and Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer.

Inge Marie Svane, MD, PhD, joins Immunicum's Scientific Advisory Board with 25 years of research experience in cancer immunology and immunotherapy. With her focus of expertise on T cell based adoptive cell therapy and other cellular therapies, cancer vaccines and immune regulation, she has greatly contributed to the field of cancer immunotherapy. Since 2001 she has initiated more than 20 Phase I and II immunotherapeutic trials as sponsor or principle investigator and has served as investigator and co-investigator on numerous international clinical trials in collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry, primarily within the area of cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Svane also led the establishment and currently serves as Director of the Centre for Cancer Immunotherapy (CCIT), Herlev University Hospital at the University of Copenhagen. Inge Marie has served as Chair of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Scientific Committee on Immunotherapy and is author/co-author of more than 170 scientific publications including papers in Clinical Cancer Research, Cancer Research, Blood, Nature Immunology, Nature Biotechnology, Lancet Oncology, Immunology, Journal of Translational Medicine, PLOS ONE and Oncoimmunology, among others.

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

Media Relations

Gretchen Schweitzer or Jacob Verghese

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 89 2388 7735 or +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

