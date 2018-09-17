17/09/2018 08:05:00

MGX Minerals Announces BLM Permit Approval for 3D Seismic Survey at Paradox Basin, Utah Petrolithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) (CSE: XMG / OTCQB: MGXMF / FSE: 1MG) is pleased report that the Company’s local Operating Partner (the “Partner”) has received approval from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) to complete a 65.4 square mile 3D seismic survey over the Blueberry Unit (“Blueberry”) at the Company’s Utah Petrolithium Project (the “Project”) located in the Paradox Basin of Utah. The survey will include 9,062 source points and comprise 6,354 vibrator points, 841 buggy drill points and 1,867 Heli points. The Company plans to commence the 3D Seismic Survey shortly.

The Blueberry Unit (oil, gas and lithium) and Lisbon Valley claims (lithium) consist of approximately 115,000 acres of oil and gas leases and 118,000 acres of largely overlying and contiguous mineral claims. The Project is being simultaneously explored for oil, gas, lithium and other brine minerals to determine locations for deployment of the Company’s lithium and mineral extraction technology. Brine content within the Lisbon Valley oilfield have been historically reported as high as 730 ppm lithium (Superior Oil 88-21P). The Lisbon Valley oilfield has approximately 140 wells and is contiguous with the Blueberry Unit. According to production statistics, as reported by the Utah Department of Natural Resources, Oil, Gas and Mining Division, cumulative lifetime production within the Lisbon Valley oilfield has totaled 51.4 million barrels of oil as of May 2018 (“Oil Production by Field, Utah Department of Natural Resources, Division of Oil, Gas and Mining”; January 2018; Click Here). The Paradox Basin has been noted by the USGS as having one of the largest undeveloped oil and gas fields in the United States (“Assessment of Oil and Gas Resources in the Paradox Basin Province…”; USGS; 2011; Click Here).

Blueberry Unit

MGX is currently earning a 75% working interest in the Project, with the remaining interest primarily controlled by the Partner. The Project is host to National Instrument (N.I) 51-101 estimated prospective resources (the “Estimate”) consisting of leasehold and royalty interests in San Juan County, Utah and Miguel County, Colorado. The estimate was prepared by the Ryder Scott Company, L.P. (“Ryder Scott”), an independent qualified reserves evaluator within the meaning of N.I. 51-101 -  Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”), with an effective date of June 30, 2017. The Estimate was prepared in accordance with N.I. 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation.

Estimated Gross Volumes

Unrisked Prospective (Recoverable) Hydrocarbon Resources

Leasehold Interest in San Juan County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado

MGX MINERALS INC.

As of June 30,2017

Formation

ULTIMATE RECOVERY OIL – MMBO

ULTIMATE RECOVERY GAS – BCF

COC*

LOW

BEST

HIGH

LOW

BEST

HIGH

 

Paradox Clastics
CB241.79959.49885.32433.44147.60268.2660.075
CB341.91560.64185.83333.53648.51768.6710.075
CB412.76618.74526.69210.21314.78121.3550.075
CB533.18548.06568.84126.54838.45355.0740.075
CB66.6039.60713.8745.2837.68611.1000.045
CB71.8922.7353.9481.5142.1883.1580.032
CB819.10827.52539.07915.28722.02231.2640.068
CB911.45216.67123.7119.16213.33718.9700.068
CB1014.56521.16930.08811.65216.93624.0730.068
CB112.0212.9294.2441.6172.3443.3960.032
CB129.35213.60919.5257.48210.88715.6200.045
CB139.33313.15819.2977.46810.81515.4380.045
CB143.1954.6216.6342.5563.6975.3080.045
CB156.4559.43213.6335.1647.54610.9080.045
CB162.7523.9875.7682.2023.1904.6150.045
CB173.7705.3907.8353.0164.3136.2690.040
CB184.6736.7289.5723.7395.3837.6580.045
CB1916.69024.22634.54213.35819.38127.6360.068
CB202.9314.2536.1182.4353.4024.8950.040
CB21

(Cane Creek)

35.33651.33873.97128.27241.07359.1770.097
CB225.6358.26111.9574.5086.6099.5660.045
Leadville1.0002.1004.000153.000231.700341.6000.066

*COC – Chance of Commerciality = Chance of Discovery * Chance of Development

Rapid Lithium Brine Extraction Technology

MGX has developed a rapid lithium extraction technology eliminating or greatly reducing the physical footprint and investment in large, multi-phase, lake sized, lined evaporation ponds, as well as enhancing the quality of extraction and recovery across a complex range of brines as compared with traditional solar evaporation. This technology is applicable to petrolithium (oil and gas wastewater), natural brine, and other brine sources such as lithium-rich mine and industrial plant wastewater. The technology was recently chosen as winner of the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award at the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, held in London in May (see press release dated May 18, 2018).

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at

www.sedar.com

.

Contact Information

Jared Lazerson

President and CEO

Telephone: 1.604.681.7735

Web: www.mgxminerals.com

mgx (1).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
25
12 Sep
 
Baron84. Med dit køb i Bioporto i kurs 6,09, Matas i kurs +90, Bitcoin i 17.500 og Bavarian i +400, ..
19
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
15
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
12 Sep
VELO
  Nu syntes jeg det er interessant og se på hvad var årsagen til Envarsus ikke fik fuld godkendelse ..
14
10 Sep
BIOPOR
Lund - man skal gøre sig klart, at den har et stort potentiale, ligesom det skrives i analysen. Man..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
12
15 Sep
BAVA
Baronen, du forklarer faktisk aldrig noget som helst. Du er mavefornemmelser og gætterier. Nul forkl..
11
15 Sep
DANSKE
Det du skriver er da voldsomt selvmodsigende. Muligt 6212 får ret, men indtil videre er de ikke ankl..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
2
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, PZZA, PM, and QRTEA
3
BeiGene Announces Oral Data Presentations at Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
4
ALSTOM SA: World premiere: Alstom's hydrogen trains enter passenger service in Lower Saxony
5
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2011-2016 Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Trucks

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:43
Net Asset Value(s)
08:43
Net Asset Value(s)
08:42
Net Asset Value(s)
08:42
Net Asset Value(s)
08:42
Net Asset Value(s)
08:41
Net Asset Value(s)
08:40
Net Asset Value(s)
08:40
Net Asset Value(s)
08:40
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 September 2018 09:06:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180914.6 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-17 10:06:43 - 2018-09-17 09:06:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY