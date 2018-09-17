MGX Minerals Announces BLM Permit Approval for 3D Seismic Survey at Paradox Basin, Utah Petrolithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGX Minerals Inc. (“MGX” or the “Company”) ( CSE: XMG / OTCQB: MGXMF / FSE: 1MG ) is pleased report that the Company’s local Operating Partner (the “Partner”) has received approval from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) to complete a 65.4 square mile 3D seismic survey over the Blueberry Unit (“Blueberry”) at the Company’s Utah Petrolithium Project (the “Project”) located in the Paradox Basin of Utah. The survey will include 9,062 source points and comprise 6,354 vibrator points, 841 buggy drill points and 1,867 Heli points. The Company plans to commence the 3D Seismic Survey shortly.

The Blueberry Unit (oil, gas and lithium) and Lisbon Valley claims (lithium) consist of approximately 115,000 acres of oil and gas leases and 118,000 acres of largely overlying and contiguous mineral claims. The Project is being simultaneously explored for oil, gas, lithium and other brine minerals to determine locations for deployment of the Company’s lithium and mineral extraction technology. Brine content within the Lisbon Valley oilfield have been historically reported as high as 730 ppm lithium (Superior Oil 88-21P). The Lisbon Valley oilfield has approximately 140 wells and is contiguous with the Blueberry Unit. According to production statistics, as reported by the Utah Department of Natural Resources, Oil, Gas and Mining Division, cumulative lifetime production within the Lisbon Valley oilfield has totaled 51.4 million barrels of oil as of May 2018 (“Oil Production by Field, Utah Department of Natural Resources, Division of Oil, Gas and Mining”; January 2018; Click Here ). The Paradox Basin has been noted by the USGS as having one of the largest undeveloped oil and gas fields in the United States (“Assessment of Oil and Gas Resources in the Paradox Basin Province…”; USGS; 2011; Click Here ).

Blueberry Unit

MGX is currently earning a 75% working interest in the Project, with the remaining interest primarily controlled by the Partner. The Project is host to National Instrument (N.I) 51-101 estimated prospective resources (the “Estimate”) consisting of leasehold and royalty interests in San Juan County, Utah and Miguel County, Colorado. The estimate was prepared by the Ryder Scott Company, L.P. (“Ryder Scott”), an independent qualified reserves evaluator within the meaning of N.I. 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”), with an effective date of June 30, 2017. The Estimate was prepared in accordance with N.I. 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation.

Estimated Gross Volumes

Unrisked Prospective (Recoverable) Hydrocarbon Resources

Leasehold Interest in San Juan County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado

MGX MINERALS INC.

As of June 30,2017

Formation ULTIMATE RECOVERY OIL – MMBO ULTIMATE RECOVERY GAS – BCF COC* LOW BEST HIGH LOW BEST HIGH Paradox Clastics CB2 41.799 59.498 85.324 33.441 47.602 68.266 0.075 CB3 41.915 60.641 85.833 33.536 48.517 68.671 0.075 CB4 12.766 18.745 26.692 10.213 14.781 21.355 0.075 CB5 33.185 48.065 68.841 26.548 38.453 55.074 0.075 CB6 6.603 9.607 13.874 5.283 7.686 11.100 0.045 CB7 1.892 2.735 3.948 1.514 2.188 3.158 0.032 CB8 19.108 27.525 39.079 15.287 22.022 31.264 0.068 CB9 11.452 16.671 23.711 9.162 13.337 18.970 0.068 CB10 14.565 21.169 30.088 11.652 16.936 24.073 0.068 CB11 2.021 2.929 4.244 1.617 2.344 3.396 0.032 CB12 9.352 13.609 19.525 7.482 10.887 15.620 0.045 CB13 9.333 13.158 19.297 7.468 10.815 15.438 0.045 CB14 3.195 4.621 6.634 2.556 3.697 5.308 0.045 CB15 6.455 9.432 13.633 5.164 7.546 10.908 0.045 CB16 2.752 3.987 5.768 2.202 3.190 4.615 0.045 CB17 3.770 5.390 7.835 3.016 4.313 6.269 0.040 CB18 4.673 6.728 9.572 3.739 5.383 7.658 0.045 CB19 16.690 24.226 34.542 13.358 19.381 27.636 0.068 CB20 2.931 4.253 6.118 2.435 3.402 4.895 0.040 CB21 (Cane Creek) 35.336 51.338 73.971 28.272 41.073 59.177 0.097 CB22 5.635 8.261 11.957 4.508 6.609 9.566 0.045 Leadville 1.000 2.100 4.000 153.000 231.700 341.600 0.066

*COC – Chance of Commerciality = Chance of Discovery * Chance of Development

Rapid Lithium Brine Extraction Technology

MGX has developed a rapid lithium extraction technology eliminating or greatly reducing the physical footprint and investment in large, multi-phase, lake sized, lined evaporation ponds, as well as enhancing the quality of extraction and recovery across a complex range of brines as compared with traditional solar evaporation. This technology is applicable to petrolithium (oil and gas wastewater), natural brine, and other brine sources such as lithium-rich mine and industrial plant wastewater. The technology was recently chosen as winner of the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award at the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, held in London in May ( see press release dated May 18, 2018 ).

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors.

www.sedar.com

.

