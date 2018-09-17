MYnd Analytics Announces Nationwide Expansion of Telepsychiatry & Telebehavioral Health Services for Leading EAP Provider Claremont Behavioral Services

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYnd Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYND), a market leader in improving the delivery of mental health through the combination of telemedicine and data analytics/augmented intelligence, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services LLC, has expanded its relationship with Claremont Behavioral Services Inc, a leading provider of Employee Assistance Programs (EAP). Under the new agreement, Arcadian will provide Claremont’s members and employees outside of California with nationwide services through its provider network following a successful pilot program.

Claremont was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its customers include transportation agencies, municipalities, labor groups, high tech firms, education, retail and more. Claremont currently serves over 300,000 members, representing over 200 employers across the United States.

Dr. Tom Farris, President of Claremont, commented, “Offering our EAP clients the option of video-based counseling is an essential part of our service. Although many of our customers are based in California, we support employees across the U.S. We needed a 50-state network of video-enabled EAP clinicians, but developing this on our own was not practical. Arcadian has been an ideal solution. We have been very pleased with the clinical work provided on our behalf and have found the referral process to be simple and efficient.”

Robert Plotkin, CEO and Founder of Arcadian, stated, “This expansion of our services with Claremont following a successful pilot program further illustrates the importance of telepsychiatry services, the quality of our services and the scalability of our platform. We look forward rolling out these services nationwide in the coming months.”

About MYnd Analytics

MYnd Analytics, Inc. ( www.myndanalytics.com ) is a predictive analytics company that has developed a decision support tool to help physicians reduce trial and error treatment in mental health and provide more personalized care to patients. The Company’s Psychiatric EEG Evaluation Registry, or PEER Online, is a registry and reporting platform that allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard electroencephalogram (EEG). Based on the Company’s original physician-developed database, there are now more than 40,000 outcomes for over 11,000 unique patients in the PEER registry. The goal of PEER Online is to provide objective, personalized data to assist physicians in the selection of appropriate medications. To read more about the benefits of this patented technology for patients, physicians and payers, please visit: www.myndanalytics.com.

MYnd also operates its wholly owned subsidiarity Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services LLC which manages a suite of services including telepsychiatry, teletherapy, digital patient screening, curbside consultation, on-demand services, and scheduled encounters for all age groups. Arcadian utilizes patient engagement and re-engagement strategies so that care is effectively completed, helping to comfortably move inpatient care to outpatient, assisting patients in readjusting to their life routine, as well as reducing wait times for mental health treatment. Arcadian’s customer base includes major health plans, health systems, and community-based organizations.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as

statements regarding market developments, new products and growth strategies, Arcadian's ability to reduce patient suffering through increased access to care, Arcadian's ability to use MYnd’s data analytics capabilities to successfully reduce trial and error prescribing, advantages offered by telemedicine, the ability of MYnd’s and Arcadian's

products to successfully target objectivity and increased efficiency in the treatment of depression and other mental health and psychiatric illnesses, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in MYnd's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

