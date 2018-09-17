17/09/2018 17:48:00

Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 17

17 September 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 479.802p The highest price paid per share was 481.65p and the lowest price paid per share was 478.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0189% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 401,476,050(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 901,117,500. Rightmove holds 16,460,530 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision on 31 August 2018.

-Ends-

Contact:  Sandra Odell                                                                       01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares

purchased

Transaction price

(per share)

Time of transaction

576480 08:22:19
131480 08:22:19
406480 08:22:19
323480 08:25:01
804480 08:25:01
959480 08:31:15
454480 08:32:06
355480 08:32:06
194480 08:32:20
1168480 08:32:20
1020480 08:32:20
110480 08:32:34
389480 08:34:49
765480 08:39:19
429479 08:41:11
560479 08:44:08
174479 09:00:12
288479 09:00:12
564479 09:00:14
1071481 09:16:18
346481 09:16:18
799481 09:16:18
106481 09:17:51
28481 09:25:13
750481 09:25:13
176481 09:25:13
215481 09:27:20
200481 09:27:20
119481 09:27:20
100481 09:27:20
100481 09:27:20
375481 09:27:20
1075481 09:27:20
959481 09:32:59
373481 09:36:02
171481 09:36:02
243481 09:36:02
271481 09:36:02
87481 09:36:03
1065481 09:39:54
17481 09:45:00
1290482 09:58:54
1206481 09:59:23
1244481 09:59:23
1029480 09:59:23
980480 09:59:23
346481 10:10:43
164481 10:13:16
100481 10:13:16
649481 10:13:16
1147481 10:13:45
1034481 10:13:45
1027480 10:17:47
258481 10:21:47
347481 10:21:47
571481 10:21:47
41480 10:26:04
996480 10:26:13
1179480 10:32:04
427479 10:39:13
362479 10:39:13
234479 10:39:13
1067479 10:44:05
763478 10:49:44
94478 10:49:44
100478 10:49:44
177478 10:49:44
108479 10:59:58
164480 11:01:00
230480 11:02:10
1002480 11:02:10
262480 11:02:10
255480 11:02:10
1140480 11:02:10
108479 11:03:09
962479 11:05:23
109479 11:07:12
913479 11:10:51
191480 11:18:45
169480 11:18:45
100480 11:18:45
127480 11:18:45
171480 11:18:45
382480 11:18:45
657480 11:20:27
162480 11:21:10
165480 11:21:10
172480 11:29:52
100480 11:29:52
500480 11:29:52
82480 11:29:52
100480 11:29:52
36480 11:37:44
163480 11:37:44
243480 11:39:43
255480 11:39:43
255480 11:39:43
41480 11:39:43
191480 11:44:03
273480 11:44:03
1931480 11:48:41
1167480 11:48:41
200480 11:54:09
171480 11:54:09
175480 11:54:09
478480 11:54:09
1099480 11:58:25
25480 11:59:00
18480 11:59:00
29480 12:02:15
12480 12:02:15
4480 12:02:15
3480 12:02:15
944480 12:02:15
271480 12:04:06
258480 12:04:06
507480 12:04:38
79480 12:04:38
58480 12:04:38
152480 12:06:24
259480 12:07:09
174480 12:07:15
184480 12:07:15
100480 12:07:15
362480 12:07:15
177480 12:18:04
150480 12:18:04
1030480 12:18:04
750480 12:18:04
439480 12:18:04
60481 12:30:04
532481 12:32:04
635481 12:32:04
962481 12:32:04
953481 12:33:09
142481 12:33:09
167481 12:41:09
1481 12:41:09
100481 12:46:05
65481 12:46:05
78481 12:46:05
300481 12:46:05
150481 12:46:05
56481 12:46:05
256481 12:46:05
258481 12:46:05
185481 12:46:05
647481 12:48:04
499481 12:48:14
600482 12:52:12
575482 12:52:12
961482 12:54:31
200482 12:55:00
200482 12:55:00
100482 12:55:00
206482 12:55:12
255482 12:56:32
987482 12:56:32
1113481 12:59:38
1036481 13:04:18
200481 13:15:28
100481 13:15:28
100481 13:15:28
50481 13:15:28
544481 13:15:28
802481 13:15:28
350481 13:15:28
166481 13:16:29
125481 13:16:55
115481 13:17:21
759481 13:17:31
187481 13:17:31
209481 13:17:31
735480 13:22:52
262480 13:22:52
9480 13:22:52
118480 13:22:52
771480 13:25:48
391480 13:25:48
737480 13:34:22
340480 13:34:22
40480 13:34:22
30480 13:34:22
461480 13:41:08
487480 13:41:08
1109480 13:43:59
1164480 13:44:22
1117480 13:44:33
933479 13:44:48
1095479 13:44:50
1313479 13:58:27
199480 14:01:00
11480 14:01:00
195480 14:03:23
100480 14:03:23
799480 14:03:23
611480 14:03:23
834480 14:06:42
125480 14:06:42
635480 14:14:05
576480 14:14:05
1171480 14:20:12
1084481 14:26:58
1084481 14:26:58
62481 14:27:12
36481 14:27:12
1532481 14:27:12
999481 14:27:12
1153481 14:27:36
1078481 14:32:35
1153481 14:33:07
1189480 14:34:47
1104480 14:34:47
1145479 14:37:29
1019479 14:41:18
1042480 14:41:42
671480 14:41:42
216480 14:41:42
270480 14:42:38
390480 14:42:38
1257479 14:44:14
49480 14:46:32
77480 14:46:32
273480 14:46:32
22480 14:47:54
1047480 14:47:58
1003480 14:47:58
347480 14:48:58
43480 14:51:32
36480 14:51:32
530480 14:53:42
531480 14:53:48
81480 14:53:48
273480 14:53:48
221480 14:53:48
179480 14:53:48
920480 14:53:48
948480 14:54:41
1048480 15:01:34
1146480 15:02:40
245480 15:05:05
200480 15:05:05
681480 15:05:05
1024480 15:07:39
248480 15:08:14
928480 15:08:14
1004480 15:12:53
448480 15:13:49
298480 15:13:49
331480 15:13:49
57480 15:14:08
52480 15:14:09
1024480 15:14:09
664480 15:15:44
183480 15:16:22
108480 15:16:22
1179479 15:17:41
1030479 15:21:06
77480 15:22:22
63480 15:22:22
61480 15:22:22
198480 15:22:22
47480 15:22:22
200480 15:22:23
1026479 15:23:39
216479 15:23:39
1025479 15:24:13
154479 15:24:53
436479 15:24:53
2480 15:25:51
400480 15:25:51
727480 15:25:51
974480 15:28:27
300480 15:29:25
314480 15:30:04
391480 15:30:04
449480 15:30:04
477480 15:30:04
663480 15:30:23
252480 15:31:54
560480 15:31:54
200480 15:32:08
55480 15:32:08
166480 15:32:12
878480 15:32:12
213480 15:35:07
379480 15:35:07
587480 15:35:10
331480 15:36:06
343480 15:36:06
281480 15:36:06
71480 15:36:06
161479 15:36:19
562479 15:36:19
244479 15:36:29
19479 15:36:45
1026479 15:39:53
152479 15:39:53
400479 15:42:19
1067479 15:42:31
938479 15:43:04
65479 15:43:04
200479 15:48:12
100479 15:48:12
671479 15:48:12
108479 15:48:12
1286479 15:48:12
59479 15:48:12
215479 15:48:12
431479 15:48:12
324479 15:48:12
981478 15:51:32
412478 15:54:22
309478 15:54:22
498478 15:54:22
128478 15:54:22
305478 15:54:22
140478 15:55:07
342478 15:55:07
110478 15:55:07
240478 15:55:07
415478 15:56:00
362478 15:56:00
649478 15:56:00
664478 15:58:37
60478 15:58:37
305478 15:58:37
84478 16:01:37
80478 16:01:37
80478 16:01:37
61478 16:01:37
583478 16:01:41
283478 16:01:41
323478 16:01:41
232478 16:01:41
269478 16:03:12
76478 16:03:32
327478 16:03:32
1020478 16:03:42
13478 16:03:42
87478 16:03:49
521478 16:04:52
536478 16:04:52
226478 16:05:52
286478 16:05:52
286478 16:05:52
263478 16:05:53
153478 16:05:57
374478 16:07:12
399478 16:07:12
336478 16:07:22
100478 16:07:22
564478 16:07:22
696478 16:08:14
329478 16:08:42
122478 16:08:42
107478 16:08:42
334478 16:08:42
1090478 16:08:42
574478 16:11:28
150478 16:11:31
443478 16:11:31
67478 16:11:31
300478 16:11:31
107478 16:11:31
107478 16:11:31
67478 16:11:31
67478 16:11:31
64478 16:11:31
64478 16:11:31
49478 16:11:42
49478 16:11:42
519478 16:12:14
287478 16:12:14
200478 16:12:48
100478 16:12:48
9478 16:12:48
702478 16:13:56
219478 16:14:19
71478 16:14:19
40478 16:14:51
35478 16:14:51
88478 16:14:51
900478 16:14:52
82478 16:14:52
232479 16:17:31
595479 16:18:16
159479 16:18:17
519479 16:19:01
150479 16:19:01
461479 16:19:01
926479 16:19:01
672479 16:19:01
61479 16:19:32
704479 16:19:32

