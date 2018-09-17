17/09/2018 07:37:53

Update on status of Commodities Member Default Fund

Following the default of a Nasdaq Clearing member last week, Nasdaq would like to inform our members and clients that the Member Default Fund has more than 90 percent committed funds for recapitalization. We have no indication that any member will not replenish the default fund by the end of the day. In addition, Nasdaq has temporarily contributed 20 mm EUR (200 mm SEK) on September 14 to its Junior Capital fund. 

For more information, please contact:

Julia Haglind, President Nasdaq Clearing

+46-734496506; julia.haglind@nasdaq.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

David Augustsson, Corporate Communications

+46-734496135; david.augustsson@nasdaq.com

 

