18/09/2018 09:00:00

Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource to Address the Addiction Crisis in Oklahoma

Altus, Oklahoma, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Addiction Policy Forum a leading addiction nonprofit, has expanded its Addiction Resource Center (ARC) to include treatment resources, facilities and health care providers specific to Oklahoma.

“CDC’s newly released data estimates that 72,000 Americans died in 2017 from an overdose,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel CEO and president of Addiction Policy Forum. “We are losing sons, daughters, mothers, fathers and loved ones to this disease. Expanding the Addiction Resource Center database to Oklahoma will help impacted families and patients find local resources.

The ARC includes a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access critical resources. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disease in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of local treatment providers. The ARC also includes a resource line staffed by addiction counselors, licensed social workers, and peer recovery support advocates that provide callers with substance use disorder information, education on treatment options, and support. Oklahoma  residents can call the line at 1-833-301-HELP (4357), Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM EST.

“With over a 13 percent increase from overdose deaths between 2015 to 2016, tools like the Addiction Resource Center database that are easy to use and allow people to find addiction treatment by county are necessary. I’m excited the ARC database expanded to Oklahoma to help residents find local resources to help their loved ones,” says Melinda Fixico Addiction Policy Forum Oklahoma state chair.

Addiction Policy Forum, which has chapters in 36 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., plans to continue adding state-specific resources to its database throughout 2018. In addition to addressing addiction through community resources, APF is committed to affecting policy change at the local, state and national levels and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

###

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery, and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at https://addictionpolicy.org.  

Casey Elliott

Addiction Policy Forum

3128605353

celliott@addictionpolicy.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
12 Sep
 
Baron84. Med dit køb i Bioporto i kurs 6,09, Matas i kurs +90, Bitcoin i 17.500 og Bavarian i +400, ..
19
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
12 Sep
VELO
  Nu syntes jeg det er interessant og se på hvad var årsagen til Envarsus ikke fik fuld godkendelse ..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13
17 Sep
BAVA
dette er en delvis gentagelse af mit indlæg fra weekenden Min tilgang til den er at jeg ikke forstå..
12
15 Sep
JYSK
Normal 0 21 false false false DA X-NONE X-NONE ..
11
15 Sep
BAVA
Baronen, du forklarer faktisk aldrig noget som helst. Du er mavefornemmelser og gætterier. Nul forkl..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Olymp Capital Announces Investment in Nodle.io, Largest Crowdsourced IoT Network
2
EF Hutton Launches MeggaCoin
3
Global Dietary Supplements Market to Witness a CAGR of 9.3% During 2018-2024: Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
4
Cadenza Innovation Receives Technology Pioneer Award at World Economic Forum’s “New Champions” Meeting in Tianjin
5
MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group Study Dispels Five Major Myths About Artificial Intelligence

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:13
Director/PDMR Shareholding
10:09
Total Voting Rights
10:09
Directorate Change
10:01
Net Asset Value(s)
10:00
eSilicon Announces Availability of neuASIC IP Platform for AI ASIC Design
10:00
Nosto Closes Funding to Fuel Expansion of AI-Powered Ecommerce Personalization
10:00
Early Warning Report
10:00
Web To Door Corp. in Discussions to Expand in the Pacific Northwest
09:50
IADOWR (IAD) Announces Beta Launch of IADOWR Exchange IADOWREX

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 September 2018 10:44:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180917.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-18 11:44:58 - 2018-09-18 10:44:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY