18/09/2018 20:08:03

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Multi-Year Agreement for Supply of Ferrovanadium

Related content
20:08 - 
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Multi-Y..
05 Sep - 
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Updates Guidance ..
05 Sep - 
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Updates Guidance ..

Amsterdam, 18 September 2018 (Regulated Information)

--- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce that AMG Vanadium has entered into an agreement to supply 7 million pounds of Vanadium to a US steel producer over a 2-year period, beginning January 1st, 2019.

Located in Cambridge, Ohio, AMG Vanadium specializes in the environmentally beneficial conversion of oil refinery and power plant waste products into ferrovanadium, nickel and molybdenum primarily used by global steel producers in automotive, energy transmission and infrastructure applications. By using materials that would otherwise be discarded as waste, AMG Vanadium encourages environmental stewardship, energy conservation and resource recovery.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).  

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.         +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking".  Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information.  When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements.  By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved.  These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.  AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

Sept 18 2018

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. via Globenewswire

Attachment: Sept 18 2018.pdf

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:08 E:AMG
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Multi-Year Agreement for Supply of Ferrovanadium
20:08 E:AMG
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Multi-Year Agreement for Supply of Ferrovanadium
05 Sep E:AMG
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Updates Guidance for 2018
05 Sep E:AMG
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Updates Guidance for 2018
02 Aug E:AMG
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Changes to the Composition of its Supervisory Board
02 Aug E:AMG
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
02 Aug E:AMG
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces New Dividend Policy and 2018 Interim Dividend
02 Aug E:AMG
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Changes to the Composition of its Supervisory Board
02 Aug E:AMG
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
02 Aug E:AMG
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces New Dividend Policy and 2018 Interim Dividend

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Eastmain Resources CEO Updates Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast on The Company’s Value to Investors as They Hit Major Milestones in Gold Exploration
2
Roche's NAVIFY decision support portfolio unlocks relevant content from clinical trial and medical publication databases
3
Iowa’s Smokey D’s BBQ Takes Home Grand Champion Title at 39th American Royal World Series Of Barbecue® Open Competition
4
MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group Study Dispels Five Major Myths About Artificial Intelligence
5
Cadenza Innovation Receives Technology Pioneer Award at World Economic Forum’s “New Champions” Meeting in Tianjin

Related stock quotes

AMG 38.18 -3.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:17
WSFS to Hold Meetings with Analysts and Investors in New York City Roadshow and Participate in the 8th Annual Stephens Bank CEO Forum in Little Rock, Ark.
21:10
Adverum to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
21:10
Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock
21:05
Washington Prime Group Announces Further Renovation at the Mall at Fairfield Commons with Addition of Round1 and The RoomPlace
21:05
Tactile Medical to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
21:05
Globus Maritime Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
21:05
Net1 appoints Ekta Singh-Bushell to its board of directors
21:02
KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution
21:02
HealthEquity to Present at Investor Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 September 2018 21:40:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180917.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-18 22:40:35 - 2018-09-18 21:40:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY