Cb Connect, Carbon Black’s Cybersecurity User Conference and Accompanying Developer Day, Officially Sold Out

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK ), a leader in next-generation endpoint security, today reported overwhelming demand for its premiere customer and partner event, Cb Connect 2018 , which has led it to sell out well ahead of next month’s event. Taking place October 10-11 at Center415 in New York City, the full speaker lineup and sponsors were also announced today.

“Businesses are looking for ways to improve security, while reducing complexity and cost,” said Patrick Morley, president and CEO at Carbon Black. “Carbon Black is an obvious choice as we deliver more functionality from the Cb Predictive Security Cloud. We enable organizations to improve their security posture with a cloud-based delivery model that consolidates endpoint agents and delivers better prevention, detection, and real time response. We are thrilled by the response to Cb Connect and are excited to gather our community to share innovative strategies for solving multiple IT and security challenges.”

Cb Connect 2018 will focus on the future of endpoint security and how organizations can reduce cost and complexity by consolidating security solutions in the cloud. Carbon Black believes there is a strong need for a holistic security solution that reduces agents deployed on the endpoint and provides a complete solution for prevention, detection, response and prediction. Carbon Black offers a comprehensive cloud-delivered security platform via the “Cb Predictive Security Cloud”™ (PSC) — a single endpoint agent enabling next-generation antivirus, endpoint detection and response, real time endpoint query, response and managed threat analysis, underpinned by a single unfiltered dataset offering complete visibility.

The Cb Connect speaker lineup features a number of Carbon Black customers who will share how their organizations are getting more comprehensive, yet simplified endpoint security coverage with Cb solutions. Sessions will include:

Keynotes

Endpoint Security Consolidation in the Cloud, Patrick Morley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Carbon Black; Mike Viscuso, Chief Technology Officer, Carbon Black

The Hacker Within: Dealing with Insider Threats, Trent Teyema, Chief of Cyber Readiness Section and Chief Operating Officer, Cyber Division of the FBI; Sean Weppner, Chief Strategy Officer, Nisos

Women in Cybersecurity, Liz Fraumann, Executive Director, Securing Our eCity Foundation; Shannon Vavra, News Reporter, Axios; Tracey Pretorius, Director, Global Partner Business Strategy, Microsoft Corporation; Shira Rubinoff, Cybersecurity Executive & President, SecureMySocial

Cognitions of a Cybercriminal, Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading; Tom Kellermann, Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Carbon Black; Gary Nichols, Managing Director of Security Design & Engineering, Charles Schwab; Carl Erickson, CISO, Johnson Controls

Catch Me If You Can, Frank Abagnale, Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention Expert

More than 20 breakout sessions will address best practices for modernizing and consolidating security in the cloud. Sessions include:

Reducing Endpoint Agents, Consolidating Security in the Cloud and Developing a Modern Security Architecture

The Cb Predictive Security Cloud: Roadmap and Vision, Paul Morville, SVP of Product Management at Carbon Black and Allen Lieberman, VP of Product Management at Carbon Black

Unfiltered Endpoint Data: Tilting The Advantage Back To The Defender, Scott Lundgren, Chief Architect at Carbon Black

Speed = Security: Faster Security Response Through Integrations, Mauricio Velazco, VP of Threat Management at The Blackstone Group and Jim Raine, Director, Technology Alliances at Carbon Black

Effective Dashboards and Analytics for Security Decision-Making, Keith Hillis, Director of Enterprise Risk & Security at Akamai

Next Level Down: APIs in the Predictive Security Cloud, Jason Garman, Software Architect at Carbon Black

Here and Now: Using SQL Queries to Understand Current State of All Endpoints, Spencer Brady, Manager of Network Security & Operations at WeWork and Tania McCormack, Senior Product Manager at Carbon Black

Prevention, Detection and Response Best Practices

Entering the MITRE ATT&CK Matrix, A Framework for Effective Defense, Jimmy Astle, Senior Threat Researcher at Carbon Black

Embracing the Power of Community Intelligence, Ryan Manni, Security Operations Manager at Hologic, Pat Campbell, Threat Hunt & Adversary Simulation at Financial Services, Sean Hays, SOC Analyst at American Express Global Business Travel, Paul Morville, SVP of Product Management at Carbon Black

Scaling the Hunt: Getting the Most Out of Threat Intelligence, Grant Hope, Cyber Security Analytics Advisor at Enbridge and Craig Strubhart, Solution Architect at Carbon Black

Preparing for Tomorrow: Cybersecurity Crisis Management, Simone Petrella, Chief Cybersecurity Officer at CyberVista

Breaking the Chain: A New Attack Model for Modern Threats, Patrick Upatham, Principal Data Scientist at Carbon Black

Mining Actionable Threat Intel from Malware, Brian Baskin, Senior Threat Researcher at Carbon Black, Cathy Cramer, Threat Analyst at Carbon Black

Developer Day

In addition to its two-day user conference, Carbon Black will host a Developer Day that will include a technical overview of Carbon Black’s approach to platform and product extensibility. The day will cover everything from the REST API in Cb Defense and Cb Protection, the real-time event forwarder in Cb Response, the Live Response API, and introduce APIs in the company’s new Cb Predictive Security Cloud offerings. Attendees will learn how to build integrations with a live demo of the Carbon Black API Python bindings and new Carbon Black SDK. The Developer Day is currently sold out, but a waitlist is available here .

Sponsors

In addition to an incredible roster of speakers and attendees, Carbon Black is grateful for the support of more than 14 sponsors:

Presenting sponsor: IBM Security

Platinum sponsors : VMware and Kroll

Gold sponsors: Red Canary and Expel

Silver sponsors: Secureworks, VMRay, eSentire and Corvil

Bronze sponsors: Fortinet, Demisto, ForeScout, Jask.ai and Siemplify

Hacker Lounge: LogRhythm

Cb Connect Conference Details When: October 9 - 11, 2018

Where: New York City at Center415

Agenda / Session Tracks / Speaking Roster: Click here

Join waitlist by registering: Click here

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) is a leading provider of next-generation endpoint security. Carbon Black serves more than 4,300 customers globally, including 35 of the Fortune 100. As a cybersecurity innovator, Carbon Black has pioneered multiple endpoint security categories, including application control, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and next-generation antivirus (NGAV). Leveraging its big data and analytics cloud platform – the Cb Predictive Security Cloud – Carbon Black solutions enable customers to defend against the most advanced cyber threats, including malware, ransomware, and non-malware attacks. Deployed via the cloud, on premise or as a managed service, customers use Carbon Black solutions to lock down critical systems, hunt threats, and replace legacy antivirus.

Carbon Black and Cb Predictive Security Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Carbon Black, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

