CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CBS PVG OPK USAT and TRCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)

Class Period: February 14, 2014 - July 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-form?wire=3 

About the lawsuit: CBS Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBS executives, including the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie “Les” Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (2) CBS’s enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the company’s business strategy; and (4) as a result, CBS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To learn more about the CBS Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 - September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Pretium made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Pretium’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. 

On January 23, 2018, Pretium disclosed lower gold production than previously disclosed. Then, on September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research reported that the company's "reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized" and alleged that "management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable."

To learn more about the Pretium class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/opko-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: OPKO made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the OPKO Health class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 – September 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: USA Technologies made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) (1) USA Technologies’ treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies’ internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the USA Technologies class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that: (1) Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc., which had agreed to merge with Tribune, was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary in order to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

To learn more about the Tribune Media Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

