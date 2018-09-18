19/09/2018 00:00:00

FactSet Celebrates 20 Years in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet, a leading provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications, today celebrates 20 years of business in Australia.

FactSet’s Australian journey began with the opening of the Sydney office in 1998, followed by its Melbourne office in 2016. Together, these locations support a significant client base across Australia and New Zealand, with a team of over 70 dedicated client support, relationship management, and technical specialists.

Servicing a growing base of clients across superannuation funds, investment banks, research, and asset management firms, the Australian team offers thousands of investment professionals in the region the support to understand their challenges and find solutions.

"For two decades, our two Australian offices have allowed us to deliver our industry leading support and services for clients in the region demonstrating FactSet’s commitment to the Australian investment community," says Alan Bettridge, Senior Vice President and Regional Director for FactSet in the Asia Pacific Region. "We continue our growth story across the Asia Pacific region and we are excited for the months and years ahead."

“In collaboration with our clients, we have accomplished a lot during our first 20 years in Australia. We have empowered numerous financial professionals with solutions that help them reach their full potential. I`m proud that this milestone also marks my personal 20th anniversary with FactSet, a company that is not only a great partner to their clients, but also to their employees,” says David Simpson, Senior Vice President, Regional Sales Manager, FactSet Australia.

FactSet CEO Phil Snow is scheduled to join in local celebrations later this year.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior analytics, service, content, and technology to help more than 89,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We are committed to giving investment professionals the edge to outperform, with fresh perspectives, informed insights, and the industry-leading support of our dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France.  Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

