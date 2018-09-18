HJF Teams With Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to Account for Missing DoD Personnel

Bethesda, Maryland, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) announces it has entered into a cooperative agreement with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). HJF will provide expert, innovative and responsive operational support of DPAA’s efforts to locate and recover the remains of unaccounted-for Department of Defense (DoD) personnel from designated past conflicts.

HJF, a not-for-profit foundation that advances military medicine through a variety of research programs with DoD, will assist DPAA in its mission to account for missing DoD personnel from our Nation’s designated past conflicts, whose remains have not yet been recovered and identified.

“HJF is honored to team with DPAA in this crucial capacity. The full weight of HJF’s research, administrative and program management teams are behind our partner,” said Caravalho. “Bringing these Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines and civilians home to their loved ones is near and dear to my heart. Knowing, in some small way, we have helped give peace of mind to families of the missing, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, is what matters most to our team.”

The cooperative agreement states HJF will support work on archeological sites across the globe where missing DoD personnel may be located. As a partner, HJF will work with and support archeological teams in terrestrial and underwater activities to recover the remains of U.S. service members, assisting DPAA in providing the fullest possible accounting for missing DoD personnel to their families and the Nation.

About HJF

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) is a private, not-for-profit organization established in 1983 and authorized by the U.S. Congress. We partner to advance medicine for the mutual benefit of military and civilian health. www.hjf.org.

About DPAA

For more information about DPAA, visit www.dpaa.mil, find us on social media at www.facebook.com/dodpaa or call (703) 699-1420/1169.

