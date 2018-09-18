Incap Corporation: Otto Pukk appointed as Incap Group's CEO

Incap Corporation

Stock Exchange Release 18 September 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)

OTTO PUKK APPOINTED AS INCAP GROUP'S CEO

Mr Otto Pukk, M.Sc. (Business and Economics), born in 1978, has been appointed as the CEO of Incap Group as from today. Otto joined Incap in November 2015 as the managing director for Incap's operations in Estonia. He also has acted as the interim CEO of the Group as from 25 June 2018. Otto has both Estonian and Swedish citizenship.

Otto Pukk has during his career served in demanding positions in various technology companies, thereby gaining comprehensive experience in managing and leading operations of international companies. Before joining Incap he served in 2011-2015 at Eesti Energia Technology Industries (Enefit),acting as the CEO of the company as from 2014 . During 2004-2011 he held different managerial positions in the ETAL Group (ElektronikGruppen BK AB) both in Baltic countries, in Finland and in Asia.

Otto Pukk will continue to act also as the managing director of Incap's operations in Estonia.

INCAP CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information:

Carl-Gustaf von Troil, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 50 622 37

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 670 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.

