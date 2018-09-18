Iowa’s Smokey D’s BBQ Takes Home Grand Champion Title at 39th American Royal World Series Of Barbecue® Open Competition

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield® congratulates Darren and Sherry Warth of Iowa’s Smokey D’s BBQ on taking home the Grand Champion title at the 39th American Royal World Series of Barbecue® Open Competition, beating out 466 other competing teams. This marks the third Grand Champion win at the American Royal for the husband and wife team, who took home the top prize in the Open Competition in 2016 and 2013. Additionally, Iowa’s Smokey D’s BBQ placed first in Chicken and sixth in Brisket in this year’s Open Competition, seventh in Pork Ribs, and 12th Overall in the Invitational Competition.

“The American Royal is one of the most challenging barbecue competitions, and it’s such an honor to take home the Grand Champion title for the third time in six years,” said Darren Warth of Iowa’s Smokey D’s BBQ. “To win World Championships, you need quality and consistency – and that’s why we compete with Smithfield Fresh Pork products. Whether you’re a seasoned pitmaster or an at-home cook, you can trust that you’ll find that consistency and quality in every package.”

As the official Pork Loin Category sponsor, Smithfield congratulates There’s No Place Like Smoke, Grills Gone Wild Iowa, and Lucky’s Q on placing in the top three at the inaugural Smokin’ With Smithfield Pork Loin Ancillary contest. In addition, several Smithfield Championship pitmasters, BBQ Alliance, and Committed Cooks teams placed in the top 10 in several categories at this year’s competition, including:

one2bbq placed second Overall (Invitational), fourth in Brisket (Invitational), and eighth in Pork Ribs (Invitational)

Lucky’s Q placed third Overall (Open) and second in Brisket (Open)

T-Mac Smokin placed fourth Overall (Open) and second in Chicken (Open)

Angry Jack BBQ placed seventh Overall (Invitational) and ninth in Chicken (Invitational)

Outlaw Hawgs BBQ placed eighth Overall (Open), third in Pork Ribs (Invitational), sixth in Turkey (Open), and seventh in Sausage (Open)

Getting’ Basted placed 10 th Overall (Invitational)

Overall (Invitational) Shake ‘n Bake BBQ placed 10 th Overall (Open) and eighth in Chicken (Invitational)

Overall (Open) and eighth in Chicken (Invitational) Fat&Dumb BBQ placed third in Pork Ribs (Open)

Big Poppa Smokers placed fourth in Pork (Open) and seventh in Chicken (Invitational)

Smokin’ Lefty’s BBQ placed fourth in Pork Ribs (Open)

Fergolicious BBQ placed fifth in Chicken (Invitational)

Hunka Hunka Burnin’ Rub placed sixth in Pork Ribs (Open) and third in Brisket (Open)

pitmasterIQ BBQ placed sixth in Brisket (Invitational)

Burnt Bean Co. placed 11th in Brisket (Invitational)

“We’re so proud to have these accomplished pitmasters winning year after year with high-quality Smithfield Fresh Pork,” said Emily Detwiler, director of fresh pork marketing for Smithfield Foods. “Congratulations to Darren and Sherry on your third impressive win at the Royal, and all of our Smithfield BBQ Alliance and Committed Cooks teams! We thank you for representing us at one of the most distinguished competitions and for sharing in our commitment and passion for barbecue.”

For the full list of winners from the 39th American Royal World Series of Barbecue, visit www.kcbs.us . To apply to be a Smokin’ With Smithfield Committed Cooks team for 2019 and for more information on the Smokin’ With Smithfield Grant program, please visit www.SmokinWithSmithfield.com .

