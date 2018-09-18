Larson Electronics LLC Releases Ceiling Mounted 30W Explosion Proof High Bay UV LED Light

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, releases a new 30-watt explosion proof high bay ultraviolet LED fixture that provides users with powerful, energy efficient illumination. This LED compact, low profile lamp comes with explosion proof ratings, T5 temperature rating and is UL certified, making it an ideal elevated lighting system in flammable work sites, manufacturing plants, woodshops and other hazardous locations.

The EPL-HB-30LED-RT-UVA high bay explosion proof UV light provides 10,500 mW of high-quality ultraviolet light while drawing just 30 watts. The EPL-HB-30LED-RT-UVA is ideal for curing coatings or adhesives and for non-destructive testing applications. This fixture has been thoroughly tested with the DuPont line of ultraviolet curable paint and primers, accelerating the cure times over metal halide fixtures with surface temperatures as low at 55°F. Because this fixture uses UV LEDs, there is no unused or wasted light. Additionally, LEDs have the added advantage of producing very specific wavelengths with tighter curves, eliminating harmful UV-B and UV-C wavelengths from being emitted.

This light is universal voltage capable and can be operated with 100-277 VAC, 50/60Hz, and is equipped with 10 feet of abrasion and chemical resistant 16/3 SOOW cable with flying leads.

“LED lights are unique because they have a narrower wavelength band than traditional ultraviolet sources, so they do not require special coatings to block out visible light,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “As a result, they offer more effective, tighter output and high cost savings.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

