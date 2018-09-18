18/09/2018 19:52:14

Mid Penn Bank Opens New Branch Office in Pillow, PA

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank, subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), has opened its Pillow branch, located at 193 Market Street. To commemorate the opening, the bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 12, 2018. The Pillow location is the bank’s sixth branch in Upper Dauphin County.

“As the largest bank headquartered in Dauphin County and Central Pennsylvania, we acknowledge that our ongoing success would not be possible without the loyalty of Upper Dauphin County,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “Mid Penn Bank is committed to increasing our support and expanding within this region, which in 2018 has included the opening of our Halifax branch and now our Pillow branch. Our local team members understand the needs of the Pillow area and look forward to providing prompt service and community support to this great town.”

Mid Penn Bank has been locally operated and headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania over the course of its 150 years in business. While the bank has continued to grow, with its service area now spanning from western to southeast Pennsylvania, it has maintained a strong commitment to Upper Dauphin County.

In addition to traditional branch banking, Mid Penn also offers online banking, mobile banking and telephone banking to provide customers with on-the-go, instant account access.

About Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pa., has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn has 38 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of approximately $2 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f831438-4f2b-4813-bb72-ac575dcf0458

Contact:

Brittany M. Zolko

717-692-7187

brittany.zolko@midpennbank.com

Mid Penn Bancorp Logo

