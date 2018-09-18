Salvatore Ferragamo of Il Borro Wines to Host Admiral Travel Charter of Crystal Skye Boeing 777 Private Jet

Salvatore Ferragamo of Il Borro Wines will host a private charter flight of the world’s largest and ‘most luxuriously spacious private charter jet,’ the new Boeing 777-200LR Crystal Skye in May 2019. Building upon the travel agency’s 20-year track record of designing custom and unique luxury travel experiences, Admiral Travel International (ATI) has created the first-of-its-kind departure which grants travelers the first opportunity ever to reserve individual tickets on the luxury aircraft which is only available for private charter. Ferragamo, grandson of the esteemed Italian footwear designer, will present special tastings showcasing Il Borro Wines from his Italian wine estate during the non-stop private flight from Sarasota, Fla. to South Africa.

“I can’t wait to pair Il Borro wines with fine cuisine created by the Crystal Skye culinary team,” said Ferragamo. “I have hosted ATI journeys in the past, but never like this! I can’t wait to experience the private flight aboard the Crystal Skye together with ATI guests.”

The Crystal Skye has been recognized for the highest standards of aviation design, featuring 88 handcrafted, first class-style, fully-reclining flatbed seats, a dedicated stand-up bar and social lounge with dining tables that double as gaming tables, a team of Skye Attendants, an executive chef and mixologist.

“This journey marks the first time a retail travel partner has ever chartered the Crystal Skye. We are pleased to work with the professionals at Admiral Travel and Salvatore to offer a truly exceptional journey aboard the private jet,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “Their dedication to providing travelers with genuine personal service is in line with Crystal’s philosophy, and I am certain ATI clients will be impressed with the aircraft’s unique features, remarkable comfort and elegant luxury amenities.”

ATI CEO Malaka Hilton explained, “This is a special opportunity to, in essence, purchase an individual seat on this jet which is typically only available as a full chartered flight. Our agency has always strived for innovation in the luxury travel sector and our guests are sure to appreciate this truly VIP experience, from unsurpassed luxury in the skies to supreme hospitality and safari experiences at Singita in South Africa.”

The Crystal Skye flight with Salvatore Ferragamo is available through an exclusive package including a week-long, private safari experience at Singita. Along with Ferragamo and Singita’s wine team, guests will explore the world of South African wine while on safari as Singita boasts an exceptional wine collection.

Members of the public are invited to join the luxury journey and interested travelers are encouraged to contact the ATI team for customized pricing and full details as soon as possible. (Retail travel agencies, travel planners and tour operators are also welcome to reserve space on this departure.) To learn more about this exclusive journey with Salvatore Ferragamo, call 941-951-1801 or visit www.admiraltravel.com.

About Admiral Travel International

Established in 1997 in Sarasota, Florida, Admiral Travel International operates as a boutique Virtuoso-member travel agency located in downtown Sarasota. Malaka and Ryan Hilton, proprietors of Admiral Travel International, are known throughout the luxury travel industry for innovative travel concepts. The Hiltons and their specialized team of travel advisors prepare and escort travel experiences throughout the world for high-profile individuals, exclusive groups and numerous philanthropic, culinary and cultural organizations. For more information, please call 941.951.1801 or visit www.admiraltravel.com.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo, grandson of the esteemed Italian footwear designer, is president of the Ferragamo family's wine production at Il Borro. Salvatore Ferragamo is one of Ferruccio Ferragamo’s six children, twin of James, born on the 7th of November 1971, in Florence. Prior to assuming responsibility for family’s agro-leisure business as CEO, Salvatore worked in the international division of KPMG Peat Marwick in Florence. He worked nationally and internationally in KPMG’s audit, finance, and consulting departments. From 1990, he interned at Salvatore Ferragamo SpA in the marketing and production departments where he planned marketing strategies for the company in Italy and France. He then decided to further his professional training with an MBA degree at New York University’s Stern School of Business, specializing in Finance and International Business. In 1993, he joined his father Ferruccio Ferragamo in the long and challenging restoration of the ancient medieval village of Il Borro and in the development of the wine business. His love for the Tuscan countryside and great wines drove him, step by step, to the creation of what Il Borro is today. In 2012, Il Borro became part of Relais & Châteaux and Salvatore was made Ambassador with the responsibility of representing the excellence and prestige of the organization. For more information, www.ilborrowines.it/en

