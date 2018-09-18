18/09/2018 20:03:49

SolarWinds MSP Launches SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (live from Empower MSP) – SolarWinds MSP, a global leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the launch of the SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Program. The new offering builds on SolarWinds® Threat Monitor with outsourced security operations center (SOC) services delivered via SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Providers.

Threat Monitor is designed to help reduce the complexity of threat detection for IT operations teams as well as for MSPs and MSSPs (managed security service providers). The unified platform includes automated threat detection, active response to security incidents, and audit-ready reports.  The SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Program is designed to support MSPs who have purchased Threat Monitor, but prefer to partner with one of the SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Providers (TMSPs) to deliver tandem managed security services to their customers.

“MSPs are already doing security basics on the protection front; however, they don’t necessarily want to become full MSSPs, even though there is a growing market demand for detection- and remediation-focused security,” stated Tim Brown, vice president of security, SolarWinds. “This is where the SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Program comes into play. It’s designed to give our customers the chance to partner with SolarWinds TMSPs to deliver the types of 24/7 SOC services that are becoming more paramount.”

Falanx Group and Secuvant serve as the program’s inaugural TMSPs. Falanx Group, based in London, brings more than 20 years of experience in security and SOC services to the program, serving a wide range of vertical sectors with a complete portfolio of security services. Secuvant, which has built its business around the principle that Cyber Risk is Business Risk, is focused on providing business-driven cybersecurity solutions to the SMB market.

“We are delighted to serve as one of the first SolarWinds TMSPs,” stated Mike Read, chairman and CEO, Falanx Group. “We have been serving MSPs for some time, and their clients trust them to bring a wealth of experience to the table when it comes to managing their IT landscapes; we are looking forward to helping the SolarWinds MSP community bolt on more robust security services with the potential for them to more easily benefit from the increased market demand for those services.”

“The SMB is our sweet spot, so becoming a SolarWinds TMSP made perfect sense to us,” stated Ryan Layton, CEO, Secuvant. “The threat landscape is rapidly changing, and MSPs need a way to more easily meet the escalating need for full-on SOC services for companies of all sizes. SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service fills that gap and is a great opportunity for both the participating MSP and us, as a partner.”

MSPs who choose to take advantage of the new SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Program will leverage the SolarWinds TMSP’s security expertise and trained staff for a range of services, including initial assessment and onboarding, deployment of Threat Monitor and 24/7 continuous monitoring and alerts, incident analysis, and—when needed—remediation. SolarWinds TMSPs meet a rigid set of criteria, including recognized certifications, such as CISSP and CEH, Threat Monitor product expertise, and MSP market experience.

To learn more about SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service, please click here.

About SolarWinds MSP 

SolarWinds is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size, or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures.

Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Our products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses. Learn more today at solarwindsmsp.com

The SolarWinds and SolarWinds MSP trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC, SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. or its affiliates and may be registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.  All other SolarWinds MSP and SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration.  All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

© 2018 SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC and SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd.  All rights reserved.

For more information:

Kim Cecchini

Kim.cecchini@solarwinds.com

1.202.391.5205

