SolarWinds MSP Launches SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (live from Empower MSP) – SolarWinds MSP, a global leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the launch of the SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Program. The new offering builds on SolarWinds® Threat Monitor™ with outsourced security operations center (SOC) services delivered via SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Providers.

Threat Monitor is designed to help reduce the complexity of threat detection for IT operations teams as well as for MSPs and MSSPs (managed security service providers). The unified platform includes automated threat detection, active response to security incidents, and audit-ready reports. The SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Program is designed to support MSPs who have purchased Threat Monitor, but prefer to partner with one of the SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Providers (TMSPs) to deliver tandem managed security services to their customers.

“MSPs are already doing security basics on the protection front; however, they don’t necessarily want to become full MSSPs, even though there is a growing market demand for detection- and remediation-focused security,” stated Tim Brown, vice president of security, SolarWinds. “This is where the SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Program comes into play. It’s designed to give our customers the chance to partner with SolarWinds TMSPs to deliver the types of 24/7 SOC services that are becoming more paramount.”

Falanx Group and Secuvant serve as the program’s inaugural TMSPs. Falanx Group, based in London, brings more than 20 years of experience in security and SOC services to the program, serving a wide range of vertical sectors with a complete portfolio of security services. Secuvant, which has built its business around the principle that Cyber Risk is Business Risk™, is focused on providing business-driven cybersecurity solutions to the SMB market.

“We are delighted to serve as one of the first SolarWinds TMSPs,” stated Mike Read, chairman and CEO, Falanx Group. “We have been serving MSPs for some time, and their clients trust them to bring a wealth of experience to the table when it comes to managing their IT landscapes; we are looking forward to helping the SolarWinds MSP community bolt on more robust security services with the potential for them to more easily benefit from the increased market demand for those services.”

“The SMB is our sweet spot, so becoming a SolarWinds TMSP made perfect sense to us,” stated Ryan Layton, CEO, Secuvant. “The threat landscape is rapidly changing, and MSPs need a way to more easily meet the escalating need for full-on SOC services for companies of all sizes. SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service fills that gap and is a great opportunity for both the participating MSP and us, as a partner.”

MSPs who choose to take advantage of the new SolarWinds Threat Monitoring Service Program will leverage the SolarWinds TMSP’s security expertise and trained staff for a range of services, including initial assessment and onboarding, deployment of Threat Monitor and 24/7 continuous monitoring and alerts, incident analysis, and—when needed—remediation. SolarWinds TMSPs meet a rigid set of criteria, including recognized certifications, such as CISSP and CEH, Threat Monitor product expertise, and MSP market experience.

