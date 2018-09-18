Sonoco Donates $50,000 to Hurricane Florence Relief

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in Hurricane Florence relief efforts in North and South Carolina, where many of its employees live and work.

Since its founding in 1899, Sonoco has been headquartered in Hartsville, S.C., and employs nearly 3,000 people across the Carolinas in multiple locations. During the storm, its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations in Hartsville were significantly impacted, as were several production locations in North Carolina.

“We know that many of our employees and their loved ones are facing challenges and hardships after Hurricane Florence,” said Sonoco President and CEO Rob Tiede. “The Carolinas have faced several historic weather events in recent years, and each time we come back stronger than ever. Sonoco is committed to being a part of this rebuilding process in our hometown, in the communities we serve, and wherever our employees call home.”

“Thanks to generous donors, like Sonoco, all Red Cross disaster assistance is free,” said Louise Welch Williams, regional chief executive officer of the American Red Cross, Palmetto SC Region. “It is only through the generosity of donors like Sonoco, that the Red Cross is able to provide comfort and hope to those affected by disasters like Hurricane Florence.”

Sonoco asks other companies and individuals throughout the region to support hurricane recovery efforts by donating and volunteering with the American Red Cross and other agencies. To donate to the relief efforts, visit www.redcross.org/SC.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5 billion, the Company has 21,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 33 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to Better Packaging. Better Life., and ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2018 list. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/SC or follow us on Twitter @RedCrossSC.

