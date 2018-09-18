Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Refinancing of Arlington Hotel

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the “Company”) announced that it successfully closed a $50.0 million secured loan collateralized by a first mortgage on the Hyatt Centric Arlington hotel in Rosslyn, Virginia. The loan carries a 10 - year term, a fixed interest rate of 5.25%, and amortizes on a 30 – year schedule. The proceeds from the loan were used to repay the existing first mortgage, to pay closing costs, and for general corporate purposes.

About

Sotherly

Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com.

