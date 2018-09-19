Barfresh to Present at The MicroCap Conference

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend beverages, today announced that Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Cugine, the Company’s President, will be presenting at The MicroCap Conference on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Conference will be held at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City.

The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible in the investor relations section of Barfresh’s website at www.barfresh.com , where it will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

