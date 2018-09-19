19/09/2018 16:32:04

Bestmile Partners with HMI Technologies to Make Ohmio Vehicles Fleet-Ready and Deliver Fully Automated Vehicle Services

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bestmile, the leading mobility services platform used to plan, manage, and optimize autonomous and human-driven fleets, today announced its partnership with leading New Zealand autonomous vehicle technology provider Ohmio Automotion, a subsidiary of HMI Technologies.

Ohmio Automotion [ohmio] previously announced its collaboration with Korea’s Southwest Coast Enterprise City Development Co Ltd (SolaSeaDo) to provide 150 ohmio LIFT vehicles to this exciting new urban development project. The ohmio LIFT is a 20-person shuttle that can be extended to carry up to 40 passengers.

“SolaSeaDo’s fleet of 150 autonomous shuttles may be the largest autonomous vehicle deployment in the world,” said Dean Zabrieszach, CEO of HMI Technologies. “Bestmile is an ideal partner to help ohmio deliver a fully automated mobility service.”

HMI Technologies/ohmio is a pioneer in Intelligent Transport Systems and has commercialized its self-driving vehicle technology with ohmio autonomous vehicles. Ohmio vehicles are uniquely designed to connect with other vehicles, infrastructure and traffic management systems. This connectivity helps the vehicles achieve greater efficiency and safety while giving service providers, regulators and traffic managers greater control. 

“Bestmile and HMI technologies/ohmio share a commitment to safe, stress-free, sustainable mobility for everyone,” said Bestmile CEO and cofounder Raphael Gindrat. “Together, we provide mobility service providers everything they need to deliver next-generation autonomous shuttle services.”

Bestmile offers the only platform of its kind that enables autonomous and human-driven vehicles of any brand or type to work together as fleets to deliver fixed-route and on-demand services. Mobility service providers around the world use the Bestmile Mobility Service Platform to quickly and easily plan, deploy, manage, and optimize autonomous shuttle, robotaxi, ridehailing and micro-transit services. The platform includes a complete set of operator and traveler software and mobile apps enabling service providers to integrate new mobility services with existing operations and transit modes.  

Background Information:

Bestmile

Bestmile empowers mobility providers to deploy, manage and optimize autonomous and human-driven vehicle fleets, supporting fixed-route and on-demand services, regardless of the vehicle brand or type. Bestmile’s mobility platform allows operators to support multi-modal, multi-service offerings in a safe and efficient manner by integrating autonomous vehicles in the existing transportation ecosystem. Bestmile’s autonomous mobility service platform is being used daily in shared electric autonomous vehicles in pedestrian areas and public roads. Incorporated in 2014, Bestmile has global offices in San Francisco (USA) and Lausanne (Switzerland). For more information, visit www.bestmile.com.

HMI Technologies Ltd (HMI)

Australasian based Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) innovator HMI has been at the forefront of the ITS industry for over 15 years. HMI has established a reputation for expertise in ITS and traffic management systems and equipment including variable message signs, speed activated signs, motorway signaling, modem/network-based systems, sensors and integrated location services solutions.

It was based on HMI’s experience working with governments, communities and transport agencies, that the potential of autonomous vehicles and the supporting layers of infrastructure and systems became apparent. Following the release of the first fleet of proof of concept vehicles in Christchurch in 2017 and trials across NZ and Australia with other partners and technologies, HMI subsequently developed their own self driving & self-learning AV technology company - Ohmio Automotion Ltd.

Ohmio Automotion Ltd based in Auckland, New Zealand is a commercial company focused on the development and deployment of Level 4+ self-driving vehicles. Mohammed Hikmet is the Chairman of Ohmio Automotion and has a team which includes more than 20 developers and technical experts from around the world. Ohmio has developed what they believe to be a world-leading self-driving system. Visit www.ohmio.com

Contacts:

Bestmile

Anne Melano, Co-Founder/VP of Operations

Mobile +41 79 757 54 65

anne.melano@bestmile.com

Ohmio Automotion

Dean Zabrieszach, HMI/ohmio CEO

Mobile +61 409 144 647

dean.Zabrieszach@hmitechnologies.com.au

