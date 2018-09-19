19/09/2018 00:59:03

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS).  Our investigation concerns whether Ladenburg has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 7, 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced charges against Phillip Frost, the Chairman of Ladenburg Thalmann’s Board of Directors, alleging he participated in a scheme to manipulate the stock prices of two microcap companies.  On September 18, 2018, an article published on Seekingalpha.com by Hindenburg Investment Research asserted that the charges against Frost will have a negative impact on Ladenburg Thalmann’s business going forward.

On this news, Ladenburg’s share price fell over 11%, closing at $2.5 on September 18, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ladenburg shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., please go to https://www.bespc.com/lts/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

