Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Lannett, Skechers, and USA Technologies and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CBS PVG OPK USAT and TRCO: Levi.. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE NVRO PZZA LOGM NLSN ZN GDS SKX .. CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, LCI and ORCL: Levi & Korsi..

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Lannett Company, Inc., Skechers U.S.A., Inc., and USA Technologies, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI)

Class Period: February 7, 2018 - August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with JSP; (2) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable, and (3) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Lannett class action go to: https://bespc.com/lannett/ .

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The Complaint claims that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, prospects and financial health. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers’ expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers’ international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants statements about Skechers’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Skechers class action go to: https://bespc.com/skechers/ .

USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - September 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USAT’s treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USAT’s internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the USAT class action go to: https://bespc.com/usat/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .

Contacts Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com www.bespc.com