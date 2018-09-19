19/09/2018 01:03:30

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Oracle, Pinduoduo, and Nevro and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
18 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE NVRO PZZA LOGM NLSN ZN GDS SKX ..
18 Sep - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, LCI and ORCL: Levi & Korsi..
17 Sep - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE, NVRO, PZZA and LOGM: Levi..

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Oracle Corporation, Pinduoduo Inc., and Nevro Corp.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.  

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 - March 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The complaint action alleges that throughout the class Period, defendants misrepresented the true drivers of the company’s cloud revenue growth.  Specifically, defendants falsely attributed the company’s revenue growth in its cloud segment to a variety of factors and initiatives, including, among other things, Oracle’s “unprecedented level of automation and cost savings,” as well as the company being “customer-focused” and “intimate partners with our customer.”  In truth, Oracle drove sales of cloud products using threats and extortive tactics.  The use of such tactics concealed the lack of real demand for Oracle’s cloud services, making the growth unsustainable and ultimately driving away customers.  Among other things, the company threatened current customers with “audits” of their use of the company’s non-cloud software licenses unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs.

To learn more about the Oracle class action go to:  https://bespc.com/oracle/.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Class Period: July 23, 2018 - August 21, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  In the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Pinduoduo’s IPO, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational, and compliance policies.  Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the company’s online platform; (2) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Pinduoduo class action go to: https://bespc.com/pdd/

Nevro Corp. (NVRO)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 - July 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and the proprietary nature of the company’s principal products.  Specifically, defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the company’s Senza systems; (2) that as a result, the company’s Senza systems were not “novel” or “proprietary;” (3) that these practices caused the Company to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) that, as a result, Nevro’s U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Nevro’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Nevro class action go to: https://bespc.com/nevro/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:03 ORCL
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Oracle, Pinduoduo, and Nevro and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
18 Sep ORCL
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD, LCI and ORCL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA PDD LCI CBS ORCL SBGI HMNY PVG OPK USAT TRCO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
16 Sep TSLA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, PDD, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
15 Sep ORCL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Oracle Corporation – ORCL
14 Sep HMNY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ORCL and HMNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA LCI CBS ORCL LOGM NLSN ZN RMTI HMNY SKX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Sep TSLA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, ORCL, LOGM, NLSN and SBGI
07 Sep ORCL
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Oracle Corporation Investors
07 Sep HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVRO, ORCL, MRCY, HMNY and SKX

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Eastmain Resources CEO Updates Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast on The Company’s Value to Investors as They Hit Major Milestones in Gold Exploration
2
Roche's NAVIFY decision support portfolio unlocks relevant content from clinical trial and medical publication databases
3
CBT Pharmaceuticals Initiates the APOLLO Oncology Clinical Trials Program
4
Athena Alliance Gains Six New Partners in Their Mission to Get More Women in Board Seats
5
AI and related technologies could create around 90 million more jobs in China than they displace over next two decades

Related stock quotes

Oracle Corporation 49.03 -0.3% Stock price decreasing
Nevro Corp 58.05 0.9% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:45
argenx raises approximately $300.6 million in gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
01:29
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Rockwell, GDS Holdings, and Zion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Fanhua, Pretium Resources, and OPKO Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:07
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CV Sciences, Papa John’s, and Qurate and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:06
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Lannett, Skechers, and USA Technologies and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:03
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Impinj, Sinclair, and Cronos and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:03
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Oracle, Pinduoduo, and Nevro and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:59
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Vuzix, Tetraphase, and LogMeIn and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:59
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 September 2018 02:07:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180917.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-19 03:07:16 - 2018-09-19 02:07:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY