19/09/2018 19:56:13

CherryCircle Software Inc. Releases QbDVision™ for Pharmaceutical Process Development and Manufacturing

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CherryCircle Software, Inc., a software company developing novel solutions for the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, announced the Americana release of its QbDVision process and knowledge management software. “For too long, the pharmaceutical industry has lacked an integrated knowledge management solution for its process development activities,” said Yash Sabharwal, President & CEO. “The use of multiple, poorly integrated software tools for knowledge management has hampered risk-based process development and compromised data integrity.”

QbDVision is a unique, cloud-based software solution developed by industry veterans for managing the evolution of process development from IND-enabling studies to NDA submission. Specifically tailored to the pharmaceutical industry, this software solution enables the Pharma 4.0 framework by integrating requirements management, data management, process design and development, and risk management within a single, 21 CFR Part 11 compliant environment. “As manufacturing processes become increasingly complex, novel visualization tools beyond two-dimensional tables are required to easily interpret data in multiple dimensions. Our software is unique in its ability to provide the user with these visualization tools,” added Dr. Sabharwal. Separate spreadsheet, document preparation, and project management products to manage this process development over the long product life cycle of drug products is no longer possible. QbDVision provides the infrastructure and tools to enable true process understanding and control of complex manufacturing processes which are essential to meet regulatory requirements and ensure the highest quality.

CherryCircle Software has built QbDVision on the Amazon Web Services platform using a serverless architecture designed for rapid development, enhanced security, and minimal IT burden for client companies. Furthermore, the extensive use of automated testing tools allows for robust testing and validation of the software solution further minimizing the resources required by the client to maintain the validated state.

About CherryCircle Software, Inc.

CherryCircle Software, Inc. and the QbDVision project were started by two serial entrepreneurs and pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality experts. Our mission is to build cloud-based software solutions using the latest technologies for the simple application of quality-by-design principles to the development of therapeutics and medical devices. This approach reduces both development time and the risk of encountering a systemic failure later in the development life cycle. For more information about the Company, please visit our website at www.cherrycirclesoftware.com.

CherryCircle Media Contact

Kevin Schifrin

Chief Business Development Officer

kevin@cherrycirclesoftware.com

cherry.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
10:39
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
50
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13
17 Sep
BAVA
dette er en delvis gentagelse af mit indlæg fra weekenden Min tilgang til den er at jeg ikke forstå..
12
15 Sep
DANSKE
Det du skriver er da voldsomt selvmodsigende. Muligt 6212 får ret, men indtil videre er de ikke ankl..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Rockwell, GDS Holdings, and Zion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Athena Alliance Gains Six New Partners in Their Mission to Get More Women in Board Seats
3
Kirkland Lake Gold Acquires Shares of Osisko Mining Inc.
4
Squirrel AI unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt, attracting overseas ventures to propose partnership
5
WISeKey and OISTE.ORG to Launch at the Zermatt Summit the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration, calling on the International Community to Address all Forms of Illicit Trade

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:37
Spectrum Health & Human Services Selects Cerner to Support Improved Behavioral Health Care Delivery
21:30
Distinguished Publisher, New York Media, Returns to PCD
21:30
Veritas’ Cannevert to Offer Testing Services for Cannabis & Hemp Licensed Producers; Corporate Update
21:20
Forward Pharma Reports Financial and Operational Results from the First Six Months of 2018
21:15
TESARO Announces Participation at Two Investor Conferences
21:15
Uniti Group Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback and Fiber Acquisition with U.S. TelePacific Holdings Corp.
21:15
Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Military-Grade DDR4 Devices in High-Volume Production
21:15
Larson Electronics Releases 112.5KVA Portable Temporary Power Distribution Station
21:15
Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 September 2018 21:56:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-19 22:56:54 - 2018-09-19 21:56:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY