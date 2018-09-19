19/09/2018 08:06:28

DLR Kredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bonds (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 20 September 2018.:

 

Udsteder / issuer

DLR Kredit A/S

DLR Kredit A/S

DLR Kredit A/S

DLR Kredit A/S

Første dato for handel / First day of trading 

20-09-2018

20-09-2018

20-09-2018

20-09-2018

ISIN

DK0006346978

DK0006337209

DK0006347000

DK0006346622

Instrument name/ticker

1 jan B 2020 E IT1

1 jaEB RF 2024

1 jan B 2021 E IT2

1 ja B 2024 RF

Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance

EUR

EUR

EUR

DKK

Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate

1

1

1

1

Udløbsdato / Maturity date

01-01-2020

01-01-2024

01-01-2021

01-01-2024

Terminer pr. år / Payments per year

1

1

1

1

 

Udsteder / issuer

DLR Kredit A/S

DLR Kredit A/S

DLR Kredit A/S

DLR Kredit A/S

Første dato for handel / First day of trading 

20-09-2018

20-09-2018

20-09-2018

20-09-2018

ISIN

DK0006346705

DK0006346895

DK0006347190

DK0006347273

Instrument name/ticker

1 jan B 2020 IT1

1 jan B 2021 IT2

CB6 OA B RF 2029

EB3 OA E B 2029 RF

Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance

DKK

DKK

DKK

EUR

Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate

1

1

0

0

Udløbsdato / Maturity date

01-01-2020

01-01-2021

01-01-2029

01-01-2029

Terminer pr. år / Payments per year

1

1

4

4

   ﻿﻿

For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66

