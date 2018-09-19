EDF : EDF raises $3.75 billion through a multi-tranche U.S. Dollar senior bond issuance

PRESS RELEASE 19 September 2018

EDF raises $3.75 billion through a multi-tranche U.S. Dollar senior bond issuance

$3.75 billion senior bond issue in 3 tranches with maturity ranging from 10 to 30 years

Return of EDF to the USD 144A/RegS bond market

On September 19, 2018, EDF (A- S&P / A3 Moody's / A- Fitch) successfully raised U.S.$3.75 billion through 3 senior bonds:

$1.8 billion bond, with a 10-year maturity and a 4.500% fixed coupon;

$650 million bond, with a 20-year maturity and a 4.875% fixed coupon;

$1.3 billion bond, with a 30-year maturity and a 5.000% fixed coupon.

These transactions enable the Group to further strengthen the structure of its balance sheet, as well as refinance upcoming maturities.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The securities offered will not be or have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 35.1 million customers, of which 26.5 million in France. The Group generated consolidated sales of €70 billion in 2017. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

