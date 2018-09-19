19/09/2018 07:57:12

EDF : EDF raises $3.75 billion through a multi-tranche U.S. Dollar senior bond issuance

Related content
04 Sep - 
EDF : Information regarding the voting rights and share..
01 Aug - 
EDF : Information regarding the voting rights and share..
31 Jul - 
EDF : 2018 half-year results, Confirmation of the 2018 ..

 

PRESS RELEASE

19 September 2018

 

 
 
 

EDF raises $3.75 billion through a multi-tranche U.S. Dollar senior bond issuance

  • $3.75 billion senior bond issue in 3 tranches with maturity ranging from 10 to 30 years

  • Return of EDF to the USD 144A/RegS bond market

On September 19, 2018, EDF (A- S&P / A3 Moody's / A- Fitch) successfully raised U.S.$3.75 billion through 3 senior bonds:

  • $1.8 billion bond, with a 10-year maturity and a 4.500% fixed coupon;

  • $650 million bond, with a 20-year maturity and a 4.875% fixed coupon;

  • $1.3 billion bond, with a 30-year maturity and a 5.000% fixed coupon.

These transactions enable the Group to further strengthen the structure of its balance sheet, as well as refinance upcoming maturities.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The securities offered will not be or have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 35.1 million customers, of which 26.5 million in France. The Group generated consolidated sales of €70 billion in 2017. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

 
Only print this message if absolutely necessary.

 

 

EDF SA

French societe anonyme

With a share capital of €1,505,133,838

Registered lead office : 22-30, avenue de Wagram

75382 Paris cedex 08

552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris

 

www.edf.fr

  

CONTACTS

 

Press:  +33 (0) 1 40 42 46 37

 

Analysts and Investors:  +33 (0) 1 40 42 40 38

USD senior issuance

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: EDF via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

07:57 E:EDF
EDF : EDF raises $3.75 billion through a multi-tranche U.S. Dollar senior bond issuance
04 Sep E:EDF
EDF : Information regarding the voting rights and shares
01 Aug E:EDF
EDF : Information regarding the voting rights and shares
31 Jul E:EDF
EDF : 2018 half-year results, Confirmation of the 2018 rebound, 2018 targets for EBITDA and debt ratio upgraded
25 Jul E:EDF
EDF PR : Welds in the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR
12 Jul E:EDF
EDF : Signing of the binding agreements for the sale of EDF's stake in Dunkerque LNG
04 Jul E:EDF
EDF : Information regarding the voting rights and shares
03 Jul E:EDF
EDF : Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo Corporate Finance
29 Jun E:EDF
EDF : EDF announces reaching a key milestone in the sale process of its stake in Dunkirk LNG terminal
29 Jun E:EDF
EDF : Taishan 1, world's first EPR connected to the grid

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Eastmain Resources CEO Updates Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast on The Company’s Value to Investors as They Hit Major Milestones in Gold Exploration
2
CBT Pharmaceuticals Initiates the APOLLO Oncology Clinical Trials Program
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Rockwell, GDS Holdings, and Zion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Athena Alliance Gains Six New Partners in Their Mission to Get More Women in Board Seats
5
Kitov Pharma Updates on Motions in USA Initiated by Kitov Chairman

Related stock quotes

EDF 15.00 0.5% Stock price increasing
Boliga Gruppen A/S 7.750 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:39
Net Asset Value(s)
08:39
Net Asset Value(s)
08:39
Net Asset Value(s)
08:38
Net Asset Value(s)
08:38
Net Asset Value(s)
08:37
Net Asset Value(s)
08:37
Net Asset Value(s)
08:37
Net Asset Value(s)
08:36
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 September 2018 08:57:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180917.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-19 09:57:55 - 2018-09-19 08:57:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY