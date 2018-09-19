19/09/2018 23:14:35

ENGILITY HOLDINGS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

Related content
14 Sep - 
MERGER ALERT – IVTY and EGL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Remi..
12 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves..
04 Jun - 
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Momo, Ba..

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:

    EGL

    )?

     

  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to September 10, 2018?

  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Engility Holdings, Inc. (“Engility” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EGL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Science Applications International Corporation (“SAIC”) (NYSE: SAIC) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Engility will receive 0.450 shares of SAIC common stock for each share of Engility common stock.

If you own common stock of Engility and purchased any shares before September 10, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19 Sep SAIC
ENGILITY HOLDINGS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger
14 Sep SYK
MERGER ALERT – IVTY and EGL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
12 Sep SAIC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Engility Holdings Inc. to Science Applications International Corp. is Fair to Shareholders
04 Jun MOMO
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Momo, Barrick Gold, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V., DBV Technologies S.A., ICON, and SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
06 Feb TREX
New Research Coverage Highlights Multi-Color, Dominion Midstream Partners, LP, Trex, Science Applications International Corporation, Amtech, and Seaboard — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Squirrel AI unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt, attracting overseas ventures to propose partnership
2
WISeKey and OISTE.ORG to Launch at the Zermatt Summit the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration, calling on the International Community to Address all Forms of Illicit Trade
3
Service organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority surpasses $1 million in historic one day campaign to help nation's HBCUs
4
Nasdaq Halts Luokung Technology Corp.
5
Senior Congressional Healthcare Policy Advisor Charlene MacDonald Joins FTI Consulting

Related stock quotes

Science Applications Int.. 78.00 -1.9% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:30
Sandfire Resources America Inc. Announces Rights Offering
01:26
Bank7 Corp. Prices Upsized Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
00:41
Conifer Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $22 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
00:07
GREATERGOOD.ORG JOINS FORCES WITH ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH TO MEET CRITICAL HEALTH NEEDS TO HELP THOUSANDS OF PETS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FLORENCE
19 Sep
Wavemaker US Wins Two Adweek Media Plan of the Year Awards
19 Sep
R1 RCM to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference
19 Sep
Adverum Biotechnologies Receives Fast Track Designation for ADVM-022 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of wAMD
19 Sep
WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
19 Sep
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. Buyout

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 September 2018 02:02:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-20 03:02:53 - 2018-09-20 02:02:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY