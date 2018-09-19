19/09/2018 18:43:05

Enhance Skin Products Inc.  Clarifies Integumen plc RNS statement

Reno, Nevada., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhance Skin Products Inc., (OTCBB: EHSK) wishes to clarify certain statements made by Integumen plc (LSE: SKINI.L) in a RNS dated September 19, 2018:

Enhance Skin Products Inc. (the “Company”) notes a Regulatory News Service (“RNS”)  announcement made by Integumen plc (“Integumen”) on September 19, 2018, further to the Company’s own Press Release of August 18, 2018, and wishes to make the following clarifications;

Mercuriali Limited (“Mercuriali”) owns no shares in Integumen. The Company currently holds 29,488,144 fully paid ordinary shares of Integumen representing 11.19% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Neither Donald Nicholson, the Company’s President & CEO, or Mercuriali has made an offer, or intend to make an offer, to acquire the Integumen skincare assets. The Company and related parties, of which Mercuriali is one, has made various proposals to Integumen in respect of the settlement of obligations and defaults under the Asset Purchase Agreement (“APA”) as set out in the Company’s own announcement which may include the return of assets sold.

Integumen Plc has guaranteed the due and punctual performance, observance and discharge by Integumen Inc of all of Integumen Inc’s obligations under the APA.”

There can be no certainty that the Company will be successful in its claims against Integumen or that a settlement can be reached with Integumen.

For your information:

Enhance Skin Products Inc.

50 West Liberty Street,

Suite 880,

Reno, Nevada 89501

www.visibleyouth.com

Tel:  416-306-2493

