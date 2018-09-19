Fattmerchant Announces Industry Leading Bi-Directional QuickBooks Online Integration

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , an integrated payment solution with omni-channel technology and a subscription-based model, today announces a payment industry first by allowing its customers to easily integrate their unified merchant account with their QuickBooks Online account, allowing data to flow seamlessly and securely back and forth from each platform.

“We’re committed to providing our merchants with the most user-friendly experience possible, while creating the most innovative technology available in the payments industry,” said Jacques Fu, CTO and co-founder of Fattmerchant. “More than 2 million businesses are using QuickBooks Online, including our customers. Now, we’re offering them the ability to seamlessly integrate with the most popular accounting software with just the click of a button.”

This new feature allows Fattmerchant’s platform to streamline the payments and accounting processes for merchants for the most seamless user experience on the market. The bi-directional syncing component allows for both apps to be updated as soon as a change is made to either one. For example, if an invoice is paid from either QuickBooks Online or Fattmerchant’s platform, each respective platform will show this payment. The concept also applies for voids and refunds. This unique feature is especially useful for merchants who are accustomed to creating invoices in Quickbooks Online, but would like the cheaper pricing and best-in-class customer support of Fattmerchant’s payment processing, which makes reconciling a breeze.

“This feature has simplified the process and has closed the gap between accounting and billing software in one easy-to-use flow,” said Lyndsey Lang, VP of business development at Fattmerchant. “Our platform is built to be a one-stop shop to help merchants more efficiently run their business.”

Fattmerchant’s customers can quickly access this feature by simply logging into their payment platform. Once installed, the user is prompted to log into their QuickBooks Online account. Once logged in, the sync between platforms is automatically enabled.

In July 2018, Fattmerchant announced a Series C funding round of an additional $10.5 million to further its technology and expansion efforts. The payment technology company is eager to continue to progress in the payments industry through its merchant-friendly pricing structure and its cutting-edge technology. It plans to unveil its biggest product launch to date later this year. For more information about Fattmerchant and its technology, visit Fattmerchant.com .

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a payment technology provider offering subscription-based pricing, a robust integrated payments platform, and world-class customer success to businesses across the United States. Fattmerchant founders Suneera Madhani and Sal Rehmetullah, CEO and President respectively, founded the company in 2014 after working in the credit card processing industry for years and seeing how drastically the payment experience could be improved for business owners. Madhani has been recognized as one of the 2018 Most Influential Women in Payments by PaymentSource and the 2018 CEO of the Year by the Orlando Business Journal. Through its award winning integrated payment platform, not only do business owners have access to the card present and card not present solutions they need to process payments, they enjoy robust data analytics, additional business tools and a completely synced experience across all of its many devices.

