19/09/2018 08:05:00

FinCanna Capital Welcomes Rosy Mondin to its Board of Advisors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinCanna Capital Corp. (“FinCanna”) (CSE: CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed medical cannabis industry is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Rosy Mondin to its Board of Advisors. Ms. Mondin is a leading advocate for the legalization of adult use cannabis in Canada and is the first woman to hold the role of CEO in a publicly traded company in the cannabis sector.

Specializing in corporate law, Ms. Mondin served as strategic advisor for several companies involved in the processing, distribution, and safe use of medical cannabis. She co-founded Soma Labs Scientific in 2014, which amalgamated to form Quadron Cannatech Corporation in 2016. Ms. Mondin is CEO and Director of the company, which focuses on extraction and processing solutions.

Ms. Mondin is also the co-Founder and Executive Director of the Cannabis Trade Alliance of Canada (CTAC) and Special Advisor to the Canadian Association of Medical Cannabis Dispensaries (CAMCD), where she works with industry leaders, government legislators and educators to develop an inclusive, safe, and ethical cannabis industry. Ms. Mondin has over 18 years of legal and entrepreneurial experience launching and managing startups and public companies.

“We are honoured to have a woman with Rosy’s in-depth industry knowledge join our Board of Advisors. Her addition serves to further strengthen our team of well-respected industry thought leaders,” said Andriyko Herchak, President and CEO of FinCanna Capital. “Rosy’s credibility within government, advocacy, education, and business circles has earned her a solid reputation as an entrepreneurial leader, special advisor, and legislative authority in the cannabis space. We look forward to her contributions to FinCanna as our investee companies move towards commercialization and we expand our royalty portfolio.”

“I am very pleased to be joining FinCanna’s Board of Advisors,” said Ms. Mondin. “I am highly supportive of the company’s positive stance with respect to the licensed medical cannabis sector and look forward to supporting the future growth and development of the company.”

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna provides financing to top-tier companies in the licensed medical cannabis industry in exchange for a royalty on revenues. FinCanna, led by a team of finance and industry experts, is building its diversified portfolio of royalty investments in scalable, best-in-class projects and companies in U.S. legal states, with a focus on California. For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna’s profile at www.sedar.com.

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about how the developing U.S. legal regime will impact the cannabis industry.  By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the CSE listing statement and other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

