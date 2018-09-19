19/09/2018 16:23:45

G4S plc UK : Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: S

tandard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

ii

:

 G4S plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer  

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

iv

Name Oddo BHF Asset Management SAS (on behalf of its funds)
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Paris - FRANCE

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

vi

:

 18/09/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

 19/09/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3% 0 3% 1 551 594 436
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

0 0 0  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B01FLG62 46 499 821 0% 3% 0
         
         

SUBTOTAL 8. A

 46 499 821 3%
 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

         
         
         
   

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 0 0
 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Physical or cash

settlement

xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

           
           
           
   

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 0 0
 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

Name

xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

       
       
       
       
       

 

10.

In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 

11. Additional information

xvi

 

Place of completion

 Paris

Date of completion

 19.09.2018

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: G4S plc UK via Globenewswire

