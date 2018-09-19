19/09/2018 19:20:06

GitLab Raises $100M to Ensure its Single Application Beats 9 Best-in-Class Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab, the only single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle, announced it has completed a $100 million Series D round of funding valuing GitLab at $1.1 billion. GitLab plans to use the funding to become best-in-class in every DevOps software category from planning to monitoring. More than 100,000 organizations use GitLab to deploy to multiple clouds, implement cloud native architectures, and practice Concurrent DevOps. This results in a 200 percent faster DevOps lifecycle with unmatched visibility, higher levels of efficiency, and comprehensive governance.

Enterprises are facing a tool chain crisis, investing time and resources into piecing together disparate tools from different stages of the software development and operations lifecycle. A typical enterprise needs to integrate tools like VersionOne, Jira, GitHub, Jenkins, Artifactory, Electric Cloud, Puppet, New Relic and BlackDuck. This causes poor visibility because data lives in so many different tools, slow cycle time because teams need to wait on each other, and bolted on security as an afterthought.

GitLab, an open core software project with more than 2,000 contributors, is breaking down this barrier by building features for each stage of the DevOps lifecycle into a single application. This enables Concurrent DevOps, the ability for teams to manage, plan, create, verify, package, release, configure, monitor, and secure software together so they can have visibility into what matters, start without waiting, and ship with confidence.

GitLab started as source code management based on Git. But when announcing their series C last year, GitLab voiced the ambition to grow beyond that to cover every product category of the DevOps lifecycle. Some GitLab features have already become best in class, like the continuous integration system that scored highest in the current offering category in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Integration Tools, Q3 2017 report, and have been recognized as a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester New Wave™ for Value Stream Management Tools, Q3 2018. With this latest funding round and the growing number of people contributing code to GitLab, GitLab is well positioned for all of its features to become best-in-class.

“Two of the defining characteristics of modern application development are an open, collaborative process and toolchains that transcend individual product categories from planning out to operations,” said Stephen O’Grady, Principal Analyst with RedMonk. “By marrying an open source development process to a comprehensive set of functional capabilities, GitLab aims to leverage those precise qualities in a single application that meets enterprises’ DevOps needs.”

The latest round brings GitLab’s valuation to over $1 billion and validates its position as the world’s first single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle. As other DevOps tools become locked in to a single cloud, GitLab’s customers are embracing a multi-cloud future, so their tooling must be independent of any single cloud provider and work across on-premises, private and public clouds. Customers want their tooling to be consistent, whether they deploy it themselves or use it as a service.

“GitLab is emerging as a leader across the entire software development ecosystem by releasing software at an exceptional velocity,” said Matthew Jacobson, General Partner at ICONIQ Capital. “They’re taking the broad software development market head-on by developing an application that allows organizations to ship software at an accelerated rate with major increases in efficiency.”

“Since raising a Series C round last year, we’ve delivered on our commitment to bring a single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle to market, and as a result have been able to reach over $1 billion in valuation,” said Sid Sijbrandij, CEO of GitLab. “With this latest funding round, we will continue to build out our management, planning, packaging, deployment, configuration, monitoring and security features for a more robust DevOps application.”

“With GitLab we are able to continuously improve our entire product development pipeline, which increases productivity and synergy among our team,” said Marcelo Lebre, VP of engineering at Unbabel. “Using GitLab has been a game changer and has fostered an entirely new way of working that allows our team to be more focused on the end result.”

GitLab is purpose built for organizations undergoing a digital transformation, aiming for faster DevOps lifecycles, cloud native architectures, and multi-cloud deployments. Recent product milestones include the release of Auto DevOps, a Kubernetes integration so clusters can be spun up from within GitLab, Web IDE to let everyone contribute without needing to setup a development environment, and a series of built-in security capabilities bolstered by the acquisition of Gemnasium by GitLab.

GitLab was recognized by Inc. Magazine as a top four software company in its list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. GitLab has achieved a three year growth rate of 6,213 percent. GitLab has grown from fewer than 10 people in 2015 to more than 350 team members in over 40 countries across the globe. There are currently 77 open job opportunities to continue this worldwide growth.

“Deployments are no longer limited to a traditional software release cycle,” said Chris Hill, head of systems engineering, next generation infotainment at Jaguar Land Rover. “Using GitLab-CI for our Continuous Deployments over-the-air, we have empowered the customer to be their own technician while increasing the rate at which software can be delivered.”

For more information, please visit GitLab’s blog post here.

Live broadcast

GitLab will discuss their plans now that they've raised Series D funding during a live broadcast on Sept 20, 2018 at 10am PST / 1pm ET / 5pm UTC.  Please register at https://about.gitlab.com/webcast/whats-next-for-gitlab/

About GitLab

GitLab is a single application built from the ground up for the entire DevOps lifecycle for Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides teams a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle, allowing teams to collaborate and work on a project from a single conversation, significantly reducing cycle time, and focus exclusively on building great software quickly. Built on Open Source, GitLab leverages the community contributions of thousands of developers and millions of users to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. More than 100,000 organizations from startups to global enterprise organizations, including Ticketmaster, ING, NASDAQ, Alibaba, Sony, and Intel trust GitLab to deliver great software at new speeds.

Media Contact

Nicole Plati

gitlab@highwirepr.com

415-963-4174 ext. 39

35497_GitLabLogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
10:39
 
Jeg har været med som skribent her på EI siden 2012 og jeg har haft mange gode øjeblikke ved at være..
51
16 Sep
OMXC25
Putin kan lukke samtlige banker i Europa blot ved at sende nogle penge igennem dem, og bagefter lækk..
29
18 Sep
BIOPOR
BioPorto - InvestorDagen 18.september 2018 Jeg deltog til præsentationen af BioPorto ved CFO Ole ..
24
18 Sep
PNDORA
.....lyder ikke for klogt. Nu har vi været under pres fra shortere i lang tid i Pandora som fik bank..
20
15 Sep
DANSKE
...og jeg kan supplere, man skal ikke tro på mennesker der er maniske eller totalt besatte af en giv..
16
16 Sep
BAVA
Bava var sat op til en næsten perfekt IHS, der ville sende den op i ca. 225.   Men så kommer der lig..
14
13 Sep
OMXC25
Jeg var i London i de år. Jeg kom forbi Lehman Brothers hver morgen og aften ude i Cannary Wharf. De..
14
15 Sep
BAVA
Hvilken af de to links forklarer, at Bavarian faldt 6%? Er det fordi de fik et nyt patent, eller er ..
13
17 Sep
BAVA
dette er en delvis gentagelse af mit indlæg fra weekenden Min tilgang til den er at jeg ikke forstå..
12
15 Sep
DANSKE
Det du skriver er da voldsomt selvmodsigende. Muligt 6212 får ret, men indtil videre er de ikke ankl..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Rockwell, GDS Holdings, and Zion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Athena Alliance Gains Six New Partners in Their Mission to Get More Women in Board Seats
3
Kirkland Lake Gold Acquires Shares of Osisko Mining Inc.
4
Squirrel AI unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt, attracting overseas ventures to propose partnership
5
WISeKey and OISTE.ORG to Launch at the Zermatt Summit the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration, calling on the International Community to Address all Forms of Illicit Trade

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:37
Spectrum Health & Human Services Selects Cerner to Support Improved Behavioral Health Care Delivery
21:30
Distinguished Publisher, New York Media, Returns to PCD
21:30
Veritas’ Cannevert to Offer Testing Services for Cannabis & Hemp Licensed Producers; Corporate Update
21:20
Forward Pharma Reports Financial and Operational Results from the First Six Months of 2018
21:15
Larson Electronics Releases 112.5KVA Portable Temporary Power Distribution Station
21:15
Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
21:15
TESARO Announces Participation at Two Investor Conferences
21:15
Uniti Group Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback and Fiber Acquisition with U.S. TelePacific Holdings Corp.
21:15
Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Military-Grade DDR4 Devices in High-Volume Production

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 September 2018 21:56:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-19 22:56:29 - 2018-09-19 21:56:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY