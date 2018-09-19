19/09/2018 18:54:20

Hagens Berman Updates Investors in Danske Bank A/S (DNKEY) Concerning the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations Concerning Up to $234 Billion Illegal Money Laundering and CEO Resignation

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP updates investors in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY) concerning the firm’s investigation into possible disclosure violations.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Danske Bank ADRs between September 18, 2013 and September 18, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/DNKEY

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

DNKEY@hbsslaw.com

.

In September 2017, Danske acknowledged that “major deficiencies in controls and governance […] made it possible to use Danske Bank’s branch in Estonia for criminal activities such as money laundering.”

During the last two months, the press has reported on criminal investigations in Denmark and Estonia (and reportedly in the U.S) concerning Danske Bank’s possible involvement in money laundering through its Estonia branch.

Law enforcement authorities reportedly want to know why Danske’s tiny branch processed billions of dollars during 2007 through 2015 from foreign countries, mainly Russia.

Today, the Company reported the resignation of its CEO and disclosed that millions of transactions, valued at about $234 billion, had been funneled through Estonia.

These reports drove the price of Danske ADRs steeply down this year.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, Danske’s admitted insufficient controls, senior executives’ departures, senior management’s reported knowledge, and the extent to which the Company may have reported illegally earned profits in several years’ of financial reports,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Danske Bank should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email DNKEY@hbsslaw.com.

