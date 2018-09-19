19/09/2018 20:00:00

Hershey Unveils Mobile Customer Insights Center, Delivering Category-Leading Expertise Directly To Retailers

Related content
13 Sep - 
Hershey’s Melting the Distance Between People, One Choc..
12 Sep - 
Hershey to Acquire Pirate Brands From B&G Foods
28 Aug - 
Hershey Highlights Critical Digital Growth Strategies f..

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) today unveiled its new 53-foot, expandable Mobile Customer Insights Center (MCIC) tractor trailer during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Hershey’s headquarters. Beginning immediately, the MCIC will take Hershey’s shopper insights and snacks category expertise directly to its retail partners across the country.

“The retail landscape is shifting at an unprecedented rate. To stay ahead, today’s retailers need a new playbook and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to their front door,” said Phil Stanley, Chief Sales Officer, The Hershey Company. “The MCIC is an important next step in our insight-driven journey to ensure Hershey provides our retail partners the most tailored, strategic insights we have to offer. And since we’re bringing the MCIC right to our customers, we’re able to set even more of our retail customers up for success.”

The MCIC is an extension of Hershey’s Global Customer Insights Center (GCIC), based in Hershey, Pa., that has been serving retail partners since 2006. As a slimmed-down version, the MCIC trailer includes four expandable panels and opens into a 22 x 53-foot collaborative work space that can seat up to 15 people. The MCIC provides an experiential opportunity for customers and the ability to discuss strategies and results with a team of subject-matter experts. Retail customers who visit the truck can expect to leave with insights and turnkey solutions that can be directly applied to their stores. Concepts include strategies for merchandising optimization and store layouts, queues, checkout counters, food service, product innovation and shopper marketing as well as how to successfully work across all shopping channels – from bricks to clicks and everywhere in between.

The MCIC is intended to deliver the same quality strategic insights and shopper expertise that retail customers have experienced at the GCIC in Hershey. It will be making stops in Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, and numerous cities in-between. Hershey has two dedicated MCIC subject-matter experts who will be at all MCIC stops and work directly with retailers to implement the latest and most productive shopper and category strategies.

“We’re committed to helping retailers succeed and we do this by putting the shopper at the center of everything we do,” explains Todd Tillemans, U.S. President, The Hershey Company. “The MCIC is a direct output of this strategy. With more than 25 visits planned before year end, we look forward to strengthening our partnerships with customers across the U.S. and helping these retailers better serve their shoppers’ needs.”

For more information on the MCIC, visit https://www.thehersheycompany.com/en_us/news-center/blog/driving-retail-solutionsliterallyintroducing-our-mobile-customer-insights-center.html.﻿

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pa., is an industry leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children in need. Hershey has approximately 18,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.4 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers and SkinnyPop

For more than 120 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on giving underserved children the skills and support they need to be successful. Today, the company continues this social purpose through 'Nourishing Minds,' a global initiative that provides basic nutrition to help children learn and grow.

To learn more -

Visit: www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:   

https://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany 

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company?trk=top_nav_home 

https://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany 

https://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany 

https://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

Media Contact

:

Laura Renaud

(717) 571-7247

lrenaud@hersheys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e41ef06-01c6-4abf-a8bd-a7ccb43a0588

The Hershey Company

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:00 HSY
Hershey Unveils Mobile Customer Insights Center, Delivering Category-Leading Expertise Directly To Retailers
13 Sep HSY
Hershey’s Melting the Distance Between People, One Chocolate Bar at a Time
12 Sep HSY
Hershey to Acquire Pirate Brands From B&G Foods
28 Aug HSY
Hershey Highlights Critical Digital Growth Strategies for 2019 & Beyond at Analyst Event
16 Aug HSY
The Hershey Company Announces Details of 2018 Analyst Event
16 Aug HSY
Patricia A. Little Announces Intention to Retire as CFO of The Hershey Company
26 Jul HSY
Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends
26 Jul HSY
Hershey Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results
24 Jul HSY
New Research Reveals Branded Desserts Win With Gen Z and Millennials
17 Jul HSY
Hershey Recognized by Civic 50 for ‘Sharing Goodness’ with Communities

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
26 Jul - Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Rockwell, GDS Holdings, and Zion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Athena Alliance Gains Six New Partners in Their Mission to Get More Women in Board Seats
3
Kirkland Lake Gold Acquires Shares of Osisko Mining Inc.
4
Squirrel AI unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt, attracting overseas ventures to propose partnership
5
WISeKey and OISTE.ORG to Launch at the Zermatt Summit the Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration, calling on the International Community to Address all Forms of Illicit Trade

Related stock quotes

The Hershey Company 102.66 -0.8% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:37
Spectrum Health & Human Services Selects Cerner to Support Improved Behavioral Health Care Delivery
21:30
Distinguished Publisher, New York Media, Returns to PCD
21:30
Veritas’ Cannevert to Offer Testing Services for Cannabis & Hemp Licensed Producers; Corporate Update
21:20
Forward Pharma Reports Financial and Operational Results from the First Six Months of 2018
21:15
Larson Electronics Releases 112.5KVA Portable Temporary Power Distribution Station
21:15
Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
21:15
TESARO Announces Participation at Two Investor Conferences
21:15
Uniti Group Inc. Completes Sale-Leaseback and Fiber Acquisition with U.S. TelePacific Holdings Corp.
21:15
Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Military-Grade DDR4 Devices in High-Volume Production

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 September 2018 21:56:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-19 22:56:34 - 2018-09-19 21:56:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY