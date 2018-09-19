19/09/2018 18:48:02

High Hotels Puts First 100% Solar-Powered Marriott-Branded Property in U.S in Service

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Here Comes the Sun” played as High Hotels Ltd. co-workers unveiled a solar panel representing a new solar array that began powering the Courtyard by Marriott-Lancaster. The lights ceremoniously dimmed at the moment the electric power switched over to 100% renewable energy. About 75 staff, community members, elected officials, and onlookers watched as a new real-time meter located in the hotel lobby displayed the solar power produced by the project.

 

The celebration marked the completion of a 135,200-square-foot solar installation constructed by the Lancaster-based, family-owned hotel developer, owner, and operator in partnership with Marriott International Inc. Due to its size—more than twice as big as a football field—the 2,700-panel array was placed on the roof of a warehouse about half a mile from the hotel. Both the hotel and the warehouse are located in Greenfield Corporate Center, a 600-acre master-planned mixed-use business campus with a strong track record of sustainable practices. Greenfield Corporate Center is owned by High Properties. 

“Our guests now have the satisfaction of knowing that they are staying in a hotel that’s fully powered by the sun,” said Russ Urban, president of High Hotels. “As a company, we’re strong believers in environmental stewardship, and taking this step into renewables aligns with the interests of a growing segment of the traveling public.” Urban said that while guests can see the meter display and take pride in choosing this first-solar-powered Marriott, they will notice no difference in the function of electrically-powered amenities at the hotel. 

At 133 rooms, the Courtyard by Marriott-Lancaster at 1931 Hospitality Drive is the first Marriott-branded hotel in the United States with 100 percent of its electricity needs generated from solar power. It is also believed to be the first solar array in the country installed for the sole purpose of generating 100 percent of the electricity needs of a hotel. 

The solar array produces 1,239,000 kWh of power for the hotel, which consumes 1,177,000 kWh. Excess power is sold to the utility. High Hotels received a grant of $504,900 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) through the Solar Energy Program to complete the project. 

The event included formal remarks by Urban, Pennsylvania State Representative Keith Greiner, Greg Welker, director of the Commonwealth Financing Authority Programs Division, and officials from Marriott and High Real Estate Group LLC. 

About High Hotels Ltd.:

High Hotels Ltd. develops, acquires, owns, and operates award-winning select-service and extended-stay hotels in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. The family-owned company’s properties are franchised through Hilton Hotels Corporation and Marriott International, Inc., and currently serve Harrisburg-West (3), Lancaster (2), Allentown-Bethlehem, Reading,

Wilkes-Barre, and York, Pa.; Ewing (2), and Mt. Laurel, N.J.; and, Middletown, N.Y. (2). An affiliate of High Real Estate Group LLC based in Lancaster, Pa., High Hotels is recognized as a leader and has received many awards for excellent customer service. More information is available at www.HighHotels.com or 717.293.4446.

About High Real Estate Group LLC:

High Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate organization providing expertise in development, brokerage, architecture, construction, and investments, and holds real estate assets with an estimated market value of approximately $1 billion. Through its affiliate, High Associates Ltd., High also offers a full complement of real estate services including asset and property management, appraisal services, grounds and property maintenance, strategic planning, and consulting. The company manages more than 9 million square feet of office, industrial, multi-family, hotel, and retail properties throughout the eastern United States. High Real Estate Group is family-owned, and based in Greenfield Corporate Center, East Lampeter Township, Lancaster, Pa. More information is available at www.HighRealEstateGroup.com or 1-800-638-4414.

 

