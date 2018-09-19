19/09/2018 11:17:06

India Advantage Fund Ltd : Net Asset Value

 

India Advantage Fund Limited

 

 

(the "Company")

 

 

Class C Redeemable Participating Shares

ISIN: MU0196S00230

 

Valuation date

Currency

NAV/Share

Shares in issue

Net Assets

 

  18 September 2018

 

USD

 

 

334.57

 

222,218

 

74,349,143

 All queries should be forwarded to the Company's Administrator:

Email address: iaf@sannegroup.mu 

Telephone:      +230 467 3000 

Facsimile:       +230 454 5339

Net asset value as at 18.09.2018 of

India Advantage Fund Ltd

(TIDM: IAFC):

NAV-bid........... : 334.57 USD

Shares in issue... : 222218

Total value....... : 74349143

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: India Advantage Fund Ltd via Globenewswire

Post comment

